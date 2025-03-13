Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 12

Jaipur Pink Cubs defeated Yuva Yoddhas 36-33 at the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 on Wednesday to retain the top spot in the Pool A points table with 22 points from five matches, including four wins and a loss. They have a score difference of 25.

Meanwhile, Yuva Yoddhas continue to stay atop Pool B with 26 points from six matches, courtesy of four wins and a couple of losses. The Yoddhas have a score difference of 80.

U Mumba defeated the Kurukshetra Warriors 47-26 to move to second place in Pool B with 18 points. The Mumbai-based club has a score difference of 40, having won three matches and lost one. The Warriors are last with six points and a score difference of -66 from five outings.

Sonipat Spartans and Chandigarh Chargers are third and fourth in the Pool B standings, respectively, with 18 and eight points. The Spartans have won three and lost two matches, while the Chargers have one win and three losses from four encounters.

Yuva Paltan are fifth in Pool B with seven points and a score difference of -24 from four matches. Vasco Vipers, meanwhile, are last in Pool A with eight points and a score difference of -62 thus far in the inaugural edition of the Yuva All Stars Championship in Haridwar.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 7 Results (Wednesday, March 12)

Match 25 - Sonipat Spartans 39-33 Chandigarh Chargers

Match 26 - Yuva Paltan 28-31 Vasco Vipers

Match 27 - Kurukshetra Warriors 26-47 Yuva Mumba

Match 28 - Yuva Yoddhas 33-36 Jaipur Pink Cubs

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 8 Fixtures (Thursday, March 13)

Match 29 - Kurukshetra Warriors vs Sonipat Spartans, 10:15 am

Match 30 - Yuva Mumba vs Chandigarh Chargers, 11:45 am

Match 31 - Junior Steelers vs Palani Tuskers, 4:00 pm

Match 32 - Yuva Paltan vs Warrioz K.C., 5:30 pm

