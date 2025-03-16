Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 15

Jaipur Pink Cubs are atop Pool A in the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 with 28 points from six matches, including five wins and a loss. Their score difference is 45. Meanwhile, Warriorz K.C. are second with 23 points and a score difference of seven. They have registered four wins and three losses from seven matches thus far in the inaugural edition of the Yuva All Stars Championship.

Palani Tuskers are third with 23 points and a score difference of -10 from seven matches, having won four and lost three. UP Falcons and Junior Steelers are fourth and fifth with 20 and 17 points, respectively. Vasco Vipers, on the other hand, are last in Pool A with eight points.

In Pool B, Yuva Yoddhas are first with 27 points from seven matches, including four wins and three losses. They have a score difference of 75. Yuva Mumba are second with 26 points and a score difference of 30 from seven matches, winning four, losing two, and one tie.

Chandigarh Chargers and Sonipat Spartans are the next two teams in the Pool B standings with 25 and 24 points, respectively. Both teams have four wins and three losses each.

Yuva Paltan have 18 points from eight matches, having won three and lost five. Meanwhile, the Kurukshetra Warriors are sixth with six points and a score difference of -99 from seven matches.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 10 Results (Saturday, March 15)

Match 37 - Chandigarh Chargers 45-20 Yuva Paltan

Match 38 - Vasco Vipers 24-34 Palani Tuskers

Match 39 - Kurukshetra Warriors 23-43 Warriorz K.C.

Match 40 - Yuva Yoddhas 38-42 Yuva Mumba

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 11 Fixtures (Sunday, March 16)

Match 41 - Sonipat Spartans vs Yuva Paltan, 10:15 am

Match 42 - Vasco Vipers vs UP Falcons, 11:45 am

Match 43 - Chandigarh Chargers vs Jaipur Pink Cubs, 4:00 pm

Match 44 - Yuva Mumba vs Junior Steelers, 5:30 pm

