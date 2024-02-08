Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Palani Tuskers emerge champions in thrilling final

Palani Tuskers played Murthal Magnets in an electrifying final of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on Wednesday, February 7. Palani Tuskers were crowned champions in what was an enthralling battle.

It was a fitting final as both teams fought hard, taking the game into extra time twice. At the end of forty minutes, there was nothing to differentiate between the two teams as the score read 33-33.

Therefore, the game was extended by seven minutes of extra time. However, the final got even more intense as the score remained equal at 36 apiece post the extra time as well. For the first time in the history of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, the final went into a five-raid format to decide the winner eventually, where the Palani Tuskers emerged victorious (8-5).

Malayali Dhanasekar led the charge for the Tuskers with 12 raid points, finding able support from B Kiruba, who scored 7 raid points as well. P Rajith (4) and G Sivasakthi (3) played a key role in the defense.

Looking at the Murthal Magnets, Mayank Saini top-scored for them with 12 raid points, followed by Ankit Saharwa with 7 raid points. Sonu Rathee (3), Jasbir Dahiya (3), and Ashish Bambal (2) made significant contributions in the defense.

The Palani Tuskers, trailing 16-18 at half-time, came back brilliantly and held their nerves in the dying moments of the game to clinch the trophy as well.

Rohit, Sonu end as top raider and defender at the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Murthal Magnets' Rohit Rathee finished at the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition as the best raider. Rohit amassed 217 raid points from 24 matches at an average of 9.04 raid points per game. He also picked up 7 Super Raids and 12 Super 10s.

Ankit Saharwa also finished as the third-best raider and had a successful tournament for the Magnets. He picked up 164 raid points from 24 matches.

Meanwhile, Murthal Magnets' Sonu Rathee also finished as the best defender of the tournament. Sonu accounted for 90 tackle points from 24 matches at an average of 3.7 tackle points per game. He also picked up nine High 5s, including a Super Tackle. Sonu maintained an impressive successful tackle rate of 64.03%.

Palani Tuskers' Sakthivel Thangavelu finished as the third-best defender with 66 tackle points from 21 matches with five High 5s and a successful tackle rate of 58.88 percent.