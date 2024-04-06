Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Ahmednagar District beat Palghar District in Final to defend title

The electrifying final match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 unfolded at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. Ahmednagar District emerged victorious with a resounding scoreline of 41-17 against Palghar District.

Led by PKL star players such as Aditya Shinde, Prafull Zaware, and Shivam Pathare, Ahmednagar District showcased their exceptional skills and strategic prowess throughout the tournament, successfully defending their title from the previous year.

Throughout the league, Zaware stood out for Ahmednagar District consistently scoring points with his impressive raiding abilities. His outstanding performance earned him the title of tournament top scorer, with an impressive total of 207 raid points.

Meanwhile, the tenacious efforts of Palghar District players, including Piyush Patil and Pratik Jadhav, were admirable. Despite the formidable opponent, Palghar District fought valiantly, attempting to close the scoreline. However, Ahmednagar District's strong defensive line and effective raiding strategies were too formidable to overcome.

As the match progressed, Ahmednagar District maintained their momentum, seizing every opportunity to extend their lead. With each successful raid and defensive stop, they reinforced their position as the dominant force.

Ahmednagar District Dominant Throughout the Tournament

In the end, Ahmednagar District triumphed, winning the championship title in style for the second year in a row. Their victory was a result of their hard work, dedication, and exceptional teamwork throughout the tournament.

Ahmednagar District's players and supporters alike celebrated their well-deserved victory, proud of their outstanding performance in the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024.

Notably, Puneri Paltan's Aditya Shinde's outstanding performances in both finals for Ahmednagar District earned him the coveted title of Man of the Match on both occasions; this time, he scored 13 points in the final, making it difficult for Palghar district defenders to keep up with him, emphasising his invaluable contributions to his team's victory.

Ahmednagar District proved to be deserving champions with their unbeaten record and outstanding performance throughout the tournament.