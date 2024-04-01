Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after April 1

Day 27 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, came to an end with some interesting and thrilling results. The bottom four teams from Pool A and Pool B are taking part in the relegation round.

Nashik District leads the standings with five wins and a tie. They have racked up 32 points at a score difference of 103, while Raigad District picked up five wins and a tie, with 32 points at a score difference of 96.

Nashik secured a dominating 53-14 win over Jalna District, while Raigad District registered a 67-14 win over Dharashiv District in their most recent clash.

Dhule District continued to occupy the third rank with four wins and two losses, pocketing 25 points at a score difference of 77. Jalna District retained their fourth rank with 19 points, including three wins, two losses, and a tie. Dhule bagged a 30-29 thrilling win over Satara.

Nanded District and Latur District are at the fifth and sixth ranks with two wins apiece, racking up 14 and 10 points, respectively. Satara District and Dharashiv District continue to reel down the bottom two positions with nine and three points respectively.

Notably, the top two teams (Nashik and Raigad) from the relegation round will move to the summit round and lock horns with all the sides from the promotion round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 27 Results (April 1)

Match 105 - Nashik District beat Jalna District (53-14)

Match 106 - Raigad District beat Dharashiv District (67-14)

Match 107 - Latur District beat Nanded District (35-30)

Match 108 - Dhule District beat Satara District (30-29)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 28 Schedule (April 2)

Match 109 - Dhule District vs Jalna District, 10:15 AM

Match 110 - Raigad District vs Latur District, 11:45 AM

Match 111 - Dharashiv District vs Satara District, 2:45 PM

Match 112 - Nanded District vs Nashik District, 4:15 PM