Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after April 2

Day 28 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, came to an end with some interesting and thrilling results.

Let's shift our focus to which team is standing at which position in the points table. Notably, the bottom four teams from Pool A and Pool B are taking part in the relegation round.

Nashik District continues to lead the standings with six wins and a tie, racking up 38 points at a score difference of 140. They secured a win over Nanded District with a score of 56-19.

Raigad District retained their second rank with six wins and a tie, picking up 38 points with a score difference of 131. They registered a win over Latur District by a scoreline of 56-21.

Dhule District maintained the third position with five wins, and two losses, pocketing 31 points with a score difference of 98. Jalna District continue to maintain the fourth rank with three wins, three losses, and a tie, gathering 19 points with a score difference of -39.

Satara District, Nanded District, Latur District, and Dharashiv District settled for the bottom four positions in the tally. To conclude, Nashik and Raigad ranked in the top two from the relegation round and will move to the summit round to play alongside the other sides from the promotion round.

Two Qualifiers and as many Eliminators will be played on the 29th day of the campaign.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 28 Results (April 2)

Match 109 - Dhule District beat Jalna District (52-31)

Match 110 - Raigad District beat Latur District (56-21)

Match 111 - Satara District beat Dharashiv District (30-17)

Match 112 - Nashik District beat Nanded District (56-19)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 29 Schedule (April 3) (All times in IST)

Qualifier 1 - Nandurbar District vs Sangli District, 10:15 AM

Qualifier 2 - Palghar District vs Ratnagiri District, 11:45 AM

Eliminator 1 - Mumbai Shahar vs Raigad District, 2:45 PM

Eliminator 2 - Nashik District vs Beed District, 4:15 PM