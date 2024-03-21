Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 21

Day 17 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, concluded with four interesting and thrilling results.

Let’s delve into the details of which team stood at which spot after the conclusion of the 17th day. The top four teams from both Pool A and Pool B are currently playing in the Promotion Round.

Ahmednagar District continue to lead the standings with three consecutive wins, bagging 18 points at a score difference of 63. They secured a 44-21 win over Mumbai Shahar in their most recent clash.

Kolhapur District moved one spot up to secure the second position with three successive wins, bagging 16 points at a score difference of 36. They registered a 28-22 thrilling win over Palghar District in their last game.

Palghar District slid from second spot to third with two wins and a loss, securing 13 points with a score difference of 25. They suffered a 22-28 defeat at the hands of Kolhapur District.

Sangli District moved one spot up to occupy the fourth position with two wins and a loss, gathering 11 points at a score difference of -9. Ratnagiri District ascended from the sixth to the fifth spot with one win and two losses, bagging seven points with a score difference of -13.

Nandurbar District, Beed District, and Mumbai Shahar are reeling down at the bottom three positions with six, one, and zero points, respectively. Beed and Mumbai are yet to register a win.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 17 Results (March 21)

Match 65 - Kolhapur District beat Palghar District (28-22)

Match 66 - Sangli District beat Beed District (42-35)

Match 67 - Ahmednagar District beat Mumbai Shahar (44-21)

Match 68 - Ratnagiri District beat Nandurbar District (40-29)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 18 Schedule (March 22)

Match 69 - Palghar District vs Mumbai Shahar, 10:15 AM

Match 70 - Kolhapur District vs Nandurbar District, 11:45 AM

Match 71 - Beed District vs Ratnagiri District, 2:45 PM

Match 72 - Sangli District vs Ahmednagar District, 4:15 PM