Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 22

Day 18 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune came to an end with four interesting results on our way. Let’s shift our focus to which team stood at which spot after the conclusion of Day 18.

The top four teams from both Pool A and Pool B are currently playing in the Promotion Round. Ahmednagar District continue to lead the standings with four consecutive wins in the tally, racking up 24 points at a score difference of 88. They registered a 60-35 win over Sangli District in their most recent clash.

Kolhapur District retained their second rank with four successive victories, pocketing 21 points with a score difference of 40. They secured a 29-25 thrilling win over Kolhapur District in their most recent encounter.

Palghar District maintained their third position with three wins and a defeat, gathering 19 points with a score difference of 37. They bagged a 34-22 win over Mumbai Shahar in their clash on Day 18.

Ratnagiri District settled in fourth position with two wins and as many losses, racking up 13 points with a score difference of minus two. They beat Beed District 34-23 in their recent clash.

Sangli District, Nandurbar District, Beed District and Mumbai Shahar are occupying the bottom four spots in the tally, racking up 11, seven, one and zero points respectively. The bottom four sides from both pools will next move to the relegation round of the campaign.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 18 Results (March 22)

Match 69 - Palghar District beat Mumbai Shahar (34-22)

Match 70 - Kolhapur District beat Nandurbar District (29-25)

Match 71 - Ratnagiri District beat Beed District (34-23)

Match 72 - Ahmednagar District beat Sangli District (60-35)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 19 Schedule (March 23)

Match 73 - Mumbai Shahar vs Beed District, 10:15 AM

Match 74 - Ahmednagar District vs Ratnagiri District, 11:45 AM

Match 75 - Nandurbar District vs Palghar District, 2:45 PM

Match 76 - Sangli District vs Kolhapur District, 4:15 PM