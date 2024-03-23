Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 23

Day 19 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune concluded with exciting results.

Let’s delve into the details of which team is standing in which position after the conclusion of Day 19. Notably, the top four teams from both Pool A and Pool B are currently part of the Promotion Round.

Ahmednagar District continues its domination in the standings with five consecutive wins, bagging 30 points at a score difference of 115. They secured a 52-25 win over Ratnagiri District.

Kolhapur District retained their second rank with five successive wins, securing 27 points at a score difference of 55. They registered a 47-32 win against Sangli District on Day 19.

Palghar District maintained their third rank with three wins and two losses, racking up 19 points at a score difference of 23. Palghar suffered a defeat over Nandurbar District by 30-44.

Nandurbar District ascended from sixth to fourth rank with two wins and three losses, gathering 13 points at a score difference of 17. They racked up a 44-30 win over Palghar District.

Ratnagiri District slid from fourth to fifth rank, registering two wins and suffering three losses, pocketing 13 points while Mumbai Shahar also slipped from fifth to sixth rank with 11 points.

Mumbai Shahar and Beed District reel down at the bottom two spots with six and one point respectively. It’s important to note that the bottom four teams from both groups will be a part of the relegation round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 19 Results (March 23)

Match 73 - Mumbai Shahar beat Beed District (36-22)

Match 74 - Ahmednagar District beat Ratnagiri District (52-25)

Match 75 - Nandurbar District beat Palghar District (44-30)

Match 76 - Kolhapur District beat Sangli District (47-32)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 20 Schedule (March 24)

Match 77 - Mumbai Shahar vs Nandurbar District, 10:15 AM

Match 78 - Palghar District vs Ahmednagar District, 11:45 AM

Match 79 - Beed District vs Kolhapur District, 2:45 PM

Match 80 - Ratnagiri District vs Sangli District, 4:15 PM