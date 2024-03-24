Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 24

Day 20 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune came to an end with four interesting results on our way.

Let’s shift our focus to which team is standing in which position after the conclusion of Day 20. Notably, the top four teams from both Pool A and Pool B are currently part of the Promotion Round.

Ahmednagar District continues its dominance in the standings with six consecutive wins. They are currently leading the tally with 36 points at a score difference of 144. They bagged a 50-21 win over Palghar District.

Kolhapur District retained its second rank with six successive wins, racking up 33 points at a score difference of 91. They secured a 61-25 win over Beed District.

Nandurbar District ascended from the fourth to the third slot with three wins and as many losses, gathering 19 points at a score difference of 28. They registered a 41-30 win over Mumbai Shahar.

Palghar District slipped from the third to the fourth slot, racking up three wins and losing three games with 19 points at a score difference of -6.

Sangli District moved up from the sixth to the fifth rank, picking up three wins and suffering three losses, pocketing 17 points. Ratnagiri District glided down from the fifth to the sixth spot with two wins and four losses, picking up 13 points.

Mumbai Shahar and Beed District are reeling down the bottom two spots in the standings with six and one point respectively.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 20 Results (March 24)

Match 77 - Nandurbar District beat Mumbai Shahar (41-30)

Match 78 - Ahmednagar District beat Palghar District (50-21)

Match 79 - Kolhapur District beat Beed District (61-25)

Match 80 - Sangli District beat Ratnagiri District (43-33)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 21 Schedule (March 26)

Match 81 - Ratnagiri District vs Mumbai Shahar, 10:15 AM

Match 82 - Beed District vs Nandurbar District, 11:45 AM

Match 83 - Palghar District vs Sangli District, 2:45 PM

Match 84 - Ahmednagar District vs Kolhapur District, 4:15 PM