Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 26

Day 21 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune came to an end with four interesting results on our way. The top four teams from both Pool A and Pool B are currently part of the Promotion Round.

Ahmednagar District ended the promotion round with seven consecutive wins, racking up 41 points with a score difference of 151. They bagged a 40-33 win over Kolhapur District in their most recent clash.

Kolhapur District retained their second rank with six wins and a loss, bagging 34 at a score difference of 84. They suffered their first defeat of the season over Ahmednagar District by 33-40.

Nandurbar District maintained their third position with four wins and three losses, picking up 25 points at a score difference of 39. They stunned Beed District by 49-38 in their most recent encounter.

Palghar District continues to lead the fourth rank with three wins, three losses, and a tie, securing 22 points with a score difference of -6. They registered a tie over Sangli District by 30-30.

Sangli District, Ratnagiri District, Mumbai Shahar, and Beed District ended with the bottom four positions in the promotion round. With the conclusion of the promotion round, we’re all set to move to the Relegation Round. The bottom four teams from both Pool A and Pool B will be a part of the Relegation Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 21 Results (March 26)

Match 81 - Ratnagiri District beat Mumbai Shahar (42-31)

Match 82 - Nandurbar District beat Beed District (49-38)

Match 83 - Match tied between Palghar District and Sangli District (30-30)

Match 84 - Ahmednagar District beat Kolhapur District (40-33)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 22 Schedule (March 27)

Match 85 - Raigad District vs Nashik District, 10:15 AM

Match 86 - Latur District vs Dhule District, 11:45 AM

Match 87 - Dharashiv District vs Naded District, 2:45 PM

Match 88 - Satara District vs Jalna District, 4:15 PM