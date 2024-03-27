Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 27

Day 22 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune concluded with four interesting and exciting results. The bottom four teams from both Pool A and Pool B are currently part of the Relegation Round.

Dhule District started the round with a thumping win over Latur District by a 43-26 margin to secure the pole position in the standings. They have six points in their kitty at a score difference of 17.

Jalna District occupy the second position in the standings with five points at a score difference of five. They registered a close win 33-28 over Satara District . Nanded District is at the third rank with five points at a score difference of two. They racked up a 33-31 win over Dharashiv District in their most recent encounter.

Nashik District and Raigad District settled with a tie, settling in fourth and fifth positions, respectively, with three points apiece. Raigad District, Dharashiv District, Satara District, and Latur District are reeling down the bottom three positions, racking up with three, one, one, and zero points, respectively. They are without a win on the first day of the Relegation Round

Notably, the top two teams at the end of the Relegation Round will meet the teams from the Promotion Round in the Summit Round to lock horns for the final battle.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 22 Results (March 27)

Match 85 - Match tied between Raigad District and Nashik District (35-35)

Match 86 - Dhule District beat Latur District (43-26)

Match 87 - Nanded District beat Dharashiv District (33-31)

Match 88 - Jalna District beat Satara District (33-28)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 23 Schedule (March 28)

Match 89 - Nanded District vs Raigad District, 10:15 AM IST

Match 90 - Dhule District vs Dharashiv District, 11:45 AM IST

Match 91 - Jalna District vs Latur District, 2:45 PM IST

Match 92 - Nashik District vs Satara District, 4:15 PM IST