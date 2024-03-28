Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 28

Day 23 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, came to an end with some interesting and exciting results.

Let’s delve into the details of which team is standing in which position after the conclusion of Day 23. Notably, the bottom four teams from both Pool A and Pool B are currently part of the Relegation Round.

Dhule District continue to dominate the standings with two consecutive wins, racking up 12 points at a score difference of 73. They secured a 73-17 dominating win over Dharashiv District.

Jalna District, on the other hand, retained their second rank with two successive wins, gathering 11 points at a score difference of 32. Jalna registered a 49-22 win over Latur District in their most recent clash.

Raigad District ascended from the fifth to the third rank, picking up one win and a tie with nine points at a score difference of 11. They racked up their first win of the round over Nanded District by 33-22.

Nashik District maintained their fourth spot with one win and a tie, racking up nine points at a score difference of nine. They picked up a win over Satara District by 33-24 in their most recent encounter.

Nanded District, Satara District, Dharashiv District, and Latur District are languishing at the bottom four positions in the tally with five, one, one, and zero points, respectively. Importantly, only top teams from the relegation round move to the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 23 Results (March 28)

Match 89 - Raigad District beat Nanded District (33-22)

Match 90 - Dhule District beat Dharashiv District (73-17)

Match 91 - Jalna District beat Latur District (49-22)

Match 92 - Nashik District beat Satara District (33-24)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 24 Schedule (March 29) (All times in IST)

Match 93 - Latur District vs Dharashiv District, 10:15 AM

Match 94 - Satara District vs Nanded District, 11:45 AM

Match 95 - Jalna District vs Raigad District, 2:45 PM

Match 96 - Nashik District vs Dhule District, 4:15 PM