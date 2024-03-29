  • home icon
  • Kabaddi
  • Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 29

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 29

By SportzConnect
Modified Mar 29, 2024 19:16 IST
A look at the standings after the end of Day 24.
A look at the standings after the end of Day 24.

Day 24 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune came to a conclusion with some exciting and interesting results.

Notably, the bottom four teams from both Pool A and Pool B are currently part of the Relegation Round.

Raigad District jumped from the third to the top spot with two wins and a tie, amassing 15 points at a score difference of 24. They secured a win over Jalna District by 38-25.

Nashik District moved up from the fourth to the second slot with two wins and a tie, racking up 14 points with a score difference of 10. They bagged a 33-32 thrilling win over Dhule District.

Dhule District slipped from the top to the third spot with two wins and a loss, bagging 13 points at a score difference of 72. They suffered their first defeat of the round over Nashik District.

Jalna District descended from the second to the fourth spot with two wins and a loss, accumulating 11 points at a score difference of 19. They racked up their first loss of the round over Raigad District.

Nanded District continues to hold the fifth rank with two wins and a loss, pocketing 10 points at a score difference of -6. Latur District, Satara District, and Dharashiv District hold the sixth, seventh, and eighth positions, picking up five, two, and two points, respectively.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 24 Results (March 29)

Match 93 - Latur District beat Dharashiv District (33-26)

Match 94 - Nanded District beat Satara District (29-26)

Match 95 - Raigad District beat Jalna District (38-25)

Match 96 - Nashik District beat Dhule District (33-32)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 25 Schedule (March 30)

Match 97 - Dharashiv District vs Jalna District, 10:15 AM

Match 98 - Latur District vs Nashik District, 11:45 AM

Match 99 - Nanded District vs Dhule District, 2:45 PM

Match 100 - Satara District vs Raigad District, 4:15 PM

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?