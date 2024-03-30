Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 30

Day 25 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, ended with some interesting and thrilling results on our way.

Let’s delve into the details of which team is standing in which position after the conclusion of Day 25. Notably, the bottom four teams from both Pool A and Pool B are currently part of the Relegation Round.

Raigad District continue to lead the standings with three wins and a tie, racking up 21 points at a score difference of 37. They secured a 33-20 win over Satara District in their most recent clash.

Nashik District retained their second rank with three wins and a tie, picking up 20 points at a score difference of 33. They registered a 47-24 win over Latur District in their most recent encounter on Day 25.

Dhule District maintained their third position with three wins and a loss, pocketing 19 points with a score difference of 82. They bagged a 29-19 win over Nanded District in their recent game.

Jalna District continue to be fourth, bagging three wins and suffering one defeat with 16 points at a score difference of 21. They registered a 33-31 win over Dharashiv District on Day 25.

Nanded District, Latur District, Dharashiv District, and Satara District are languishing at the bottom four positions with 10, five, three, and two points, respectively. Top two teams at the end of the relegation round will move to the summit round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 25 Results (March 30)

Match 97 - Jalna District beat Dharashiv District (33-31)

Match 98 - Nashik District beat Latur District (47-24)

Match 99 - Dhule District beat Nanded District (29-19)

Match 100 - Raigad District beat Satara District (33-20)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 26 Schedule (March 31) (All times in IST)

Match 101 - Jalna District vs Nanded District, 10:15 AM

Match 102 - Raigad District vs Dhule District, 11:45 AM

Match 103 - Nashik District vs Dharashiv District, 2:45 PM

Match 104 - Satara District vs Latur District, 4:15 PM