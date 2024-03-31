Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 31

Day 26 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, concluded with some interesting and thrilling results.

Let’s shift our focus on which team is standing in which position after the conclusion of Day 26. Notably, the bottom four teams from both Pool A and Pool B are currently part of the Relegation Round.

Nashik District moved one spot up to secure the top position in the standings with four wins and a tie, securing 26 points at a score difference of 64. Raigad District slid one spot to the second rank with four wins and a tie, picking up 26 points at a score difference of 43.

Dhule District continue to settle in the third position with three wins and two losses, bagging 20 points at a score difference of 76. Jalna District retained their fourth rank with three wins, one loss, and a tie, pocketing 19 points at a score difference of 21.

Nanded District maintained their fifth spot with two wins, as many losses, and a tie, gathering 13 points. Satara District ascended from the eighth to the sixth slot with one win and four losses, picking up eight points.

Latur District and Dharashiv District reel down the bottom two positions in the tally with five and three points respectively. Notably, the top two teams at the end of the relegation round will move to the summit round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 26 Results (March 31)

Match 101 - Match tied between Jalna District and Nanded District (32-32)

Match 102 - Raigad District beat Dhule District (35-29)

Match 103 - Nashik District beat Dharashiv District (53-22)

Match 104 - Satara District beat Latur District (47-11)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 27 Schedule (April 1)

Match 105 - Jalna District vs Nashik District, 10:15 AM

Match 106 - Dharashiv District vs Raigad District, 11:45 AM

Match 107 - Nanded District vs Latur District, 2:45 PM

Match 108 - Dhule District vs Satara District, 4:15 PM