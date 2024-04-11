Yuva Kabaddi Series' next edition to be held in Chennai from April 25

The upcoming edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series is slated to take place in Chennai, a source close to Sportskeeda confirmed. The Yuva Kabaddi Series Tamil Nadu Inter-Club Championship is slated to commence on April 25 and will conclude on May 27.

"YKS Tamil Nadu Club Championship 2024 gets underway on 25th April in Chennai. This edition will have 16 teams participating and will be played across 33 days," the source stated.

This will be the inaugural edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Tamil Nadu Inter-Club Championship in Chennai.

The Championship will see 16 teams compete across two groups of eight teams each. Eight teams will compete in Pool A and the remaining eight teams will be drawn in Pool B of the competition.

The top four teams from each pool will qualify for the Promotion Round, while the bottom four teams from both pools will compete in the Relegation Round of the competition.

The Summit Round (the last round of the competition) will consist of four qualifiers, four eliminators, a couple of semi-final qualifiers, two semi-final matches, and a final.

Two qualifiers and two eliminators will be held on May 24 and May 25 each. The semi-final qualifiers and the semi-finals are slated to take place on May 26, while the final of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Tamil Nadu Inter-Club Championship will be played on May 27.

The groups, fixtures, and squads of all 16 teams are expected to be announced after April 15.

YKS players to go under the hammer in PKL auction

The Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS) serves as the perfect platform for youngsters to showcase their talent to the country. The Pro Kabaddi League teams will keep a close eye on the players and will scout them as part of building their team for the future.

Selected players will go under the hammer in the PKL auction and also might stand a chance to represent the Kabaddi franchises in the coming season.