Yuva Kabaddi Series summer edition: Palani Tuskers clinch maiden title in intense showdown

The Palani Tuskers secured their maiden title in the Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition in an electrifying showdown at the Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium in Mysore, Karnataka. The intense final witnessed a first-ever extra-time clash, adding to the drama and excitement.

As the deserving champions of the season, the Palani Tuskers were rewarded with a hefty prize of INR 20 lakhs. The valiant runners-up, the Periyar Panthers, received a well-earned INR 10 lakh. The third-place team, the Nilgiri Knights, did not go empty-handed and took home respectable prize money of INR 5 lakhs.

Throughout the tournament, the YUVA Kabaddi stars exhibited their remarkable skills in both raiding and tackling. Among the standout performers, Durgesh Kumar of Chambal Challengers emerged as the Best Raider, amassing an impressive 274 raid points. Lokesh Ghosliya of the Periyar Panthers proved to be a formidable force, securing the title of Best Defender with 103 tackle points.

Gagan Gowda of Hampi Heroes dazzled the audience as the Most Effective Raider, notching up 73.21 points. Lokesh Ghosliya, demonstrating his prowess on the defensive end, was also crowned the 'Most Effective Defender' with 12.04 points.

The final event was graced by the esteemed presence of His Majesty Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the 27th custodian of the Royal House of Mysore.

Empowering young Kabaddi stars: Vikas Gautam's vision for Yuva Kabaddi Series

The Yuva Kabaddi Series has been making waves in the world of kabaddi, and the CEO of the tournament, Vikas Gautam, couldn't be prouder of its impact and success. As the fifth edition unfolded, it showcased the remarkable talent and dedication of young players on the kabaddi mat.

The tournament has become a platform for promising athletes from Chhattisgarh and northeast India to shine and compete with the best on a professional stage like YKS. As a unified family, they remain committed to taking kabaddi to unparalleled heights in future editions, fostering a stronger kabaddi ecosystem within India.

Gautam emphasized the vision behind the series: to provide a robust platform for youth to showcase their skills. The series also aims to bring together the finest kabaddi players from across the nation and eventually the globe.

Returning to action after four successful editions, the Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition 2023 brought non-stop kabaddi action to fans in Mysore. The highly competitive tournament witnessed nine teams and 200 players from different states of India, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Manipur, and Tripura.