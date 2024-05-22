Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 22

The third day of the Booster Round in Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 concluded with exciting results at the Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai. Let’s take a look at which teams are standing at which position in the updated points table after the end of Day 17.

VELS University continues to lead the standings with nine wins and a loss, picking up 52 points with a score difference of 148. They bagged a win over NA Academy by 33-26 on Day 3 of the Booster Round.

Karpagam University retained its second rank with eight wins and two losses, gathering 46 points with a score difference of 98. They secured a win over Kattakudi Sports by 36-31.

PRIST University maintained the third position with six wins and a tie, accumulating 36 points with a score difference of 48. Kattakudi Sports continued to stay at the fourth rank with six wins and four losses, amassing 35 points.

Durai Singam and Samy Academy maintain their fifth and sixth ranks with 31 points apiece with a score difference of 70 and 61, respectively. NA Academy moved one spot up to make it to the seventh rank with 31 points.

Chennai Sports, Sivagangai Warriors, Nellai Kings, and AMKC Gobi are at the eighth, ninth, 10th, and 11th ranks, respectively. Jayachitra Club, SRM University, Alathankarai Club, PK Sports and KR Sports are the other sides reeling down the standings.

Eight teams will take on the 18th day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, hoping to make it to the Summit Round. It’s important to note that the top 10 teams from the Boost Round will storm into the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 17 Results (May 22)

Match 65: Vels University beat NA Academy (33-26)

Match 66: Karpagam University beat Kattakudi Sports (36-31)

Match 67: Sivagangai Warriors beat SRM University (59-31)

Match 68: AMKC Gobi beat PK Sports (33-23)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 18 Schedule (May 23)

Match 69: AMKC Gobi vs SRM University, 10:15 AM

Match 70: Sivagangai Warriors vs PK Sports, 11:45 AM

Match 71: Karpagam University vs NA Academy, 6:15 PM

Match 72: Kattakudi Sports vs VELS University, 7:45 PM