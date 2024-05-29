Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 29

Day 10 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Booster Round witnessed some interesting results at the Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai.

Let’s shift our focus on which teams are standing at which spot in the updated tally after Day 24 of the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series.

PRIST University moved one spot up to secure the top position with nine wins, one loss, and two ties, picking up 58 points with a score difference of 81. Vels University slid one spot down in the second rank with nine wins, two losses, and a tie, gathering 55 points with a score difference of 133.

Karpagam University slid to the third rank with nine wins, and three losses, accumulating 52 points with a score difference of 103. Nellai Kings retained their fourth rank with seven wins, three losses, and two ties, amassing 52 points with a score difference of 69.

Chennai Sports ascended from the seventh to the fifth rank with eight wins and four losses, securing 47 points. Durai Singam slipped from the fifth to the sixth rank with eight wins and four losses, pocketing 46 points.

NA Academy also descended one spot down to the seventh position with seven wins, four losses, and one tie, grabbing 42 points. Samy Academy, Kattakudi Sports, and Sivagangai Warriors occupy the eighth, ninth, and tenth spots, respectively.

Eight teams will lock horns on the 25th day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, hoping to make it to the top half of the table and ultimately to the Summit Round. Importantly, the top 10 teams from the Booster Round will advance into the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 24 Results (May 29)

Match 93: PRIST University beat Durai Singam (36-33)

Match 94: Chennai Sports beat Samy Academy (46-45)

Match 95: Nellai Kings beat Jayachitra Club (34-29)

Match 96: Alathankarai Club beat KR Sports (54-36)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 25 Schedule (May 30)

Match 97: KR Sports vs SRM University, 10:15 AM

Match 98: Vels University vs Durai Singam, 11:45 AM

Match 99: Jayachitra Club vs Chennai Sports, 6:15 PM

Match 100: AMKC Gobi vs Kattakudi Sports, 7:45 PM

