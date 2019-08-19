Nirmal Krida and Samajh Prabodhan Trust emerge as champions of Puneri Paltan’s Inter-club Kabaddi Tournament in Aurangabad

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 19 Aug 2019, 19:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The victorious team

As a part of its endeavour to promote Kabaddi at grassroot levels, Puneri Paltan, organised the Inter-Club Kabaddi Championship at Prozone Mall, Aurangabad. The championship was organized in association with Aurangabad Kabaddi Federation.

With 24 teams participating, the championship received an overwhelming response. Out of the 24 teams, there were also 2 girls’ teams who were a part of the tournament. The tournament received huge response with 7 teams participating from outside of Aurangabad.

The winner of the tournament was Nirmal Krida and Samajh Prabodhan Trust, Aurangabad who received a prize of Rs.15,000 and a trophy followed by the runner’s up of the tournament, SAI Kridamandal, Parbhani who were awarded Rs.10,000 and a trophy. The final score line was 36-25. Suresh Jadhav of Nirmal Krida and Samajh Prabodhan Trust team emerged as the best raider and Alkesh Chavan of Nirmal Krida and Samajh Prabodhan Trust team emerged as best defender of the championship.

Commenting on the occasion, Kailash Kandpal, CEO, Insurekot Sports said, “By means of this tournament, we wanted to connect with our fans in Maharashtra and provide a platform for the talented Kabaddi players of Maharashtra. We were thrilled to see the passion and skills displayed by these young players who will form the next generation of Kabaddi players. We thank Aurangabad for the love and support they have shown towards Puneri Paltan.”

This initiative was much appreciated by the participating teams and their coaches. Many athletes expressed their desire to be part of more such tournaments. The venue was a fun-filled atmosphere with onlookers who were energetically cheering for their favourite teams. The tournament was a grand success.

Puneri Paltan, with these efforts is committed to harness talent of the talented players across Maharashtra. With renewed enthusiasm and vigour, Puneri Paltan’s solid squad has just begun their power-packed journey and displayed brilliant performances in the seventh edition of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League.

The team’s home leg will commence in Pune from 14th September 2019 – 20th September, 2019 and the home leg matches will be held at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge – Balewadi.