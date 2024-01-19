Palani Tuskers will lock horns with Maurya Mavericks in the 35th clash of Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry.

Palani Tuskers are right on top of the standings with six consecutive wins, bagging 36 valuable points. They bagged wins against Chola Veerans (26-11), Sindh Sonics (42-14), Tadoba Tigers (37-16), Panchala Pride (43-18) and Hampi Heroes (29-20). They would be aiming to continue their winning momentum and consolidate their pole position.

Maurya Mavericks, on the other hand, are having an opposite campaign, bagging one win and suffering four defeats with eight points. Mavericks' only win came against Sindh Sonics by 46-21. They suffered defeats against Periyar Panthers (28-32), Aravalli Arrows (32-34), Chola Veerans (13-44) and Murthal Magnets (22-44). They would be hoping to add more wins before it gets too late.

Match Details

Match: Palani Tuskers vs Maurya Mavericks, Match 35, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 19, 2024; 4:15 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Palani Tuskers

Arun Kumar Arumugam, Dharanidharan Kandasamy, Dineshkumar Krishnamoorthi, Elanthendral Elancheliyan, Manikandan Sudalaimani, Marimuthu Selvam, Prasanth Raman, Sakthivel Murugan, Sakthivel Thangavelu, Sanjay Rajan, Sanjay Rajendran, Santhosh Velmurugan, Senthilkannan Murugesan, Sidhu Sigana, Siva Duraisamy, Sivatharun Muthuramalingam, Vijay Selvaraj Vellaiah, Vishva Asalavan, Yoganathan Senthilvelan.

Maurya Mavericks

Basanta Kumar Nayak, Bhupendra Raut, Biswajit Jena, Gyana Ranjan Nayak, Jhankar Prasad Raut, Jitendra Raut, Kamraju Kadraka, Karunakar Behera, Kunal Bhoi, Laxman Nayak, Lipuna Pradhan, Pabitra Pujari, Rahul Das, Rashmi Bal, Rudra Narayan Rout, Santosh Kumar Barik, Sohel Khan, Subhasish Swain, Sujit Patra, Sumit Kumar

Probable Playing Seven

Palani Tuskers

Vishva Asalavan, M Dhanasekar, Sakthivel Thangavelu, Marimuthu Kamaraj, G Sivasakthi, B Kiruba, P Rajith

Maurya Mavericks

Keshav Kumar, Bablu Singh, Rahul Janak Raj, Deepal Kumar, Yogesh, Aditya Kaushal, Amarjit

PAL vs MAV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sakthivel Thangavelu, P Rajith, Aditya Kaushal, Marimuthu Kamaraj, G Sivasakthi, Vishva Asalavan, Keshav Kumar

Captain: Vishva Asalavan Vice-Captain: Keshav Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sakthivel Thangavelu, P Rajith, Aditya Kaushal, Marimuthu Kamaraj, B Kiruba, Vishva Asalavan, Keshav Kumar

Captain: Sakthivel Thangavelu Vice-Captain: Vishva Asalavan