PAL vs SAN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Palghar District vs Sangli District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League, Match 37

Palghar District (PAL) will take on Sangli District (SAN) in Match 37 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 on Thursday, March 14. The match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Palghar District are atop the points table with 11 points and a score difference of 25, having won both matches they've played thus far. They started their campaign with a 20-point victory over Satara District and extended their winning lead with a five-point win against Kolhapur District.

Meanwhile, Sangli District are fourth with seven points and a set difference of 12. They have registered one win and one loss each thus far in the competition.

Match Details

Match: Palghar District vs Sangli District, Match 37, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024

Date & Time: March 14, 2024; 10:15 am IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Palghar District

Viraj Thakare, Yogesh Morase, Akshar Bendga, Pranit Dodiya, Pratik Jadhav, Rahul Patil, Yash Nimbalkar, Abhinay Singh, Om Patil, Prem Tamore, Prem Mandal, Vandan Bari, Harsh Meher, Jeet Patil, Vivek Bhore, Mayur Gavli, Nakul Korda, Piyush Patil, Prem Meher, Rushikesh Dalvi, Sarvesh Phatkare, and Vaidik Arekar.

Sangli District

Prashant Waghmare, Rushabh Salunkhe, Sangram Patil, Shubham Patil, Tushar Khadke, Yuvraj Kate, Abhijit Gavade, Abhishik Gunge, Abhiraj Pawaw, Aditya Yesugade, Ashif Nadaf, Aniket Hipparkar, Omkar Rathod, Vinay Shelke, Satej Patil, Rohit Narale, Navaj Desai, Pranav Mane, Ashpak Attar, Prasanna Patil, and Vaibhav Waghmode.

Probable Playing 7s

Palghar District

Pratik Jadhav, Piyush Patil, Yogesh Morase, Prem Mandal, Harsh Meher, Rahul Patil, Mayur Gavali.

Sangli District

Abhishik Gunge, Abhiraj Pawa, Tushar Khadke, Omkar Rathod, Prasanna Patil, Rohit Narale, Navaj Desai

PAL vs SAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Omkar Rathod, Prasanna Patil, Piyush Patil, Prem Mandal, Yogesh Morase, Abhishik Gunge, Yash Nimbalkar.

Captain: Yogesh Morase | Vice-captain: Abhishik Gunge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Omkar Rathod, Navaj Desai, Harsh Meher, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Morase, Abhishik Gunge, Jeet Patil.

Captain: Abhishik Gunge | Vice-captain: Omkar Rathod