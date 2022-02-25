×
Create
Notifications

PAT vs DEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Final

Who will lift the PKL trophy in Bengaluru today? Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi Twitter
Who will lift the PKL trophy in Bengaluru today? Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi Twitter
Farzan Mohamed
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 25, 2022 12:17 PM IST
Preview

Patna Pirates will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in the summit clash of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday, February 25. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Pirates locked horns with UP Yoddha in the first semi-final match of the season. The Patna-based club won the match 38-27 to make it to the summit clash of the competition. Shrikant Jadhav picked up ten points for UP Yoddha. However, a combined team effort by the Pirates saw them emerge victorious on the night to reach the final.

Dabang Delhi KC, meanwhile, squared off against the Bengaluru Bulls in their semi-final clash, and emerged triumphant by five points. The Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat top-scored for his team with 18 points, while Dabang Delhi KC raider Naveen Kumar bagged 14 points for his side.

Both sides played equally well, but it was the Delhi-based club who came out on top to book their place in the title match against Patna Pirates.

Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC, Final, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 25, 2022, Friday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Guman Singh, Sajin C, Sunil Kumar, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Neeraj Kumar.

Dabang Delhi

Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Krishan.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manjeet Chhillar, C Sajin, Joginder Narwal, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Vijay, Naveen Kumar, Guman Singh.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Shadloui.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Krishan, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sandeep Narwal, Sachin Tanwar, Ashu Malik.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Mohammadreza Shadloui | Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Which team are you backing to win this encounter?

Patna Pirates

Dabang Delhi KC

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी