PAT vs DEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Final

Patna Pirates will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in the summit clash of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday, February 25. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Pirates locked horns with UP Yoddha in the first semi-final match of the season. The Patna-based club won the match 38-27 to make it to the summit clash of the competition. Shrikant Jadhav picked up ten points for UP Yoddha. However, a combined team effort by the Pirates saw them emerge victorious on the night to reach the final.

Dabang Delhi KC, meanwhile, squared off against the Bengaluru Bulls in their semi-final clash, and emerged triumphant by five points. The Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat top-scored for his team with 18 points, while Dabang Delhi KC raider Naveen Kumar bagged 14 points for his side.

Both sides played equally well, but it was the Delhi-based club who came out on top to book their place in the title match against Patna Pirates.

Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC, Final, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 25, 2022, Friday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Guman Singh, Sajin C, Sunil Kumar, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Neeraj Kumar.

Dabang Delhi

Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Krishan.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manjeet Chhillar, C Sajin, Joginder Narwal, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Vijay, Naveen Kumar, Guman Singh.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Shadloui.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Krishan, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sandeep Narwal, Sachin Tanwar, Ashu Malik.

Captain: Mohammadreza Shadloui | Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

