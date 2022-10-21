PAT vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 32

The Patna Pirates take on Dabang Delhi KC in the 32nd match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday, October 21, at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both these sides were the finalists of PKL 8, but their starts to the season have been poles apart. Defending champions Dabang Delhi have made a statement by winning all five of their matches so far.

Naveen Kumar has been in fine form and leads the raiders' charts. Krishan Dhull and co. have helped them secure a stellar defensive record as well.

Meanwhile, the Pirates, under new coaching and leadership, are winless in five, with four losses and one draw.

Having topped the table last season, they find themselves at the bottom of the pack with lot of work to do. Sunil's performance from the right corner has been their only positive so far.

PAT vs DEL Match Details

The two sides go head-to-head in the third match of a tripleheader at 09:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAT vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 32

Date and Time: October 21, 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PAT vs DEL Recent Form Guide

Patna Pirates Form Guide: L L L L D

Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide: W W W W W

PAT vs DEL Probable Playing 7

Patna Pirates Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Pirates.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekhar, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for Delhi.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Lather and Ravi Kumar.

PAT vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 32

Raider - Naveen Kumar

At this point, it should be self-explanatory why Naveen Kumar is the best raider in every Dabang Delhi KC match.

Defender - Krishan Dhull

Krishan Dhull has also made a brilliant start to the season with 18 tackle points in five matches. While his Delhi teammates aren't bad options either, Krishan's record makes him a must-have.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

The best defender in PKL 8, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, hasn't quite delivered on the same level so far. He'll look to return to form and help the Pirates get their first win of the season.

PAT vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Sachin Tanwar

5 Must-Picks for PAT vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 32

Player Name Naveen Kumar Krishan Dhull Sachin Tanwar Sunil Vijay Kumar

PAT vs DEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Captaining Naveen Kumar in Dabang Delhi matches is simply a necessity nowadays. It'd be unadvisable to go against Naveen.

PAT vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, Vishal Lather, and Krishan Dhull.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Manjeet-II

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull.

PAT vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sunil, Krishan Dhull, and Vijay Kumar.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

