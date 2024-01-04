PAT vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 56

The Patna Pirates (PAT) face off against Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) in the first match of the Mumbai leg of PKL 10 on Friday, January 5, at The Dome by NSCI.

This is a battle between two sides placed very closely on the points table. Dabang Delhi have three wins and one tie in their last four outings, and despite losing Naveen Kumar to an injury, they've managed to hold their own.

They're placed fourth on the points table, and beat the Gujarat Giants 35-28 in their last match, riding on a Super 10 from Ashu Malik and a nine-point haul from Manjeet.

The Pirates have played some high-octane kabaddi that seems to be working more often than not, and they find themselves in fifth place, with five wins in their nine matches so far.

They're on a two-match winning streak, with the most recent of them coming against the UP Yoddhas, with Sachin Tanwar's 15-point haul and Neeraj Kumar's High 5 leading them to a 48-41 win.

PAT vs DEL Match Details

Match: PAT vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 56

Date and Time: January 5, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PAT vs DEL Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Neeraj Kumar (C), Manjeet, Sachin Tanwar, Sudhakar M, Manish Dhull, Krishan Dhull, and Ankit Jaglan.

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik (C), Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish, Mohit, and Vikrant.

PAT vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 56

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

Sachin Tanwar has been one of the best raiders of the season yet again, and while his partners Manjeet and Sudhakar have blown hot and cold throughout the season, Sachin has been an embodiment of consistency and should be a sureshot pick in all D11 teams.

Defender - Ashish

Dabang Delhi KC left corner Ashish took quickly to the left corner slot which was initially Vishal Bhardwaj's. With 22 tackle points in eight matches, with a tackle success rate of more than 50%, he's a bankable and highly-owned defender.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik is easily the best all-rounder pick ahead of Pirates' left corner Ankit, with the stand-in Delhi captain also their lead raider. He also chips in with some useful tackle points from time to time.

PAT vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Ashu Malik

Ashish/Krishan Dhull

Five Must-Picks for PAT vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 56

Sachin Tanwar, Ashu Malik, Ashish, Krishan Dhull, and Ankit.

PAT vs DEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

While it may seem like the Pirates are the favorites to win this one based on the sheer number of D11 points their players have amassed, don't write Delhi off, as they've managed to win even in the absence of Naveen Kumar.

While the Pirates will have an edge over Delhi, this should be a competitive game, and the likes of Ashu, Sachin, Ashish, and Krishan should continue their good run.

PAT vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Yogesh Dahiya, Krishan Dhull, Ashish

All-Rounders: Ankit and Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Manjeet (PAT) and Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar. I Vice-Captain: Ashu Malik.

PAT vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Krishan Dhull, and Ashish.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Manjeet (DEL), and Sudhakar M.

Captain: Ashu Malik. I Vice-Captain: Ashish.