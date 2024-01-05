PAT vs DEL prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 5, 2024

Patna Pirates will take on Dabang Delhi KC in the 56th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida, on Friday at 8 pm IST.

Patna Pirates secured their fifth victory in the previous game against UP Yoddhas (41-48). With 27 points, they find themselves in the fifth position on the PKL10 points table.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi KC are ranked above the Pirates with five wins and two losses in nine games while the rest of the two ended with a tie. They beat Gujarat Giants 35-28 in the most recent game on Tuesday.

On that note, here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PAT vs DEL match.

#3 Krishan Dhull (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Krishan Dhull with a back-hold of Shivam Pathare (Credits: PKL)

With 29 successful tackles, Krishan Dhull stands among the top five contenders on the most successful tackles leaderboard. He missed his third High 5 in the previous game by one tackle point. He has maintained an impressive average of 3.33 successful tackles/match.

Overall, Krishan has a 43% tackle success rate in a total of 68 tackles, making him an ideal choice for the vice-captain position in your PAT vs DEL teams.

#2 Ashu Malik (DEL) - 14.5 credits

Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi (Credits: PKL)

Ashu Malik achieved his third back-to-back Super 10 in the last game against Gujarat Giants. He has been the captain as well as the strike raider for Delhi in the absence of Naveen Kumar.

Overall, he has earned 76 raid points from 66 successful raids, including two Super raids, at an average of 8.44. Additionally, he has also earned four tackles in six attempts.

Given his current form, Ashu will be a safe choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your PAT vs DEL teams.

#1 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Sachin Tanwar of Patna Pirates (Credits: PKL)

Sachin Tanwar has not only excelled in the raiding department this season but also in the defensive unit. His raiding prowess includes four Super 10s and one Super raid in nine games.

In addition, the “Do-or-Die” specialist has also claimed 10 tackle points from nine tackles, including three Super tackles. Given his all-round prowess, Sachin will be a top choice for the captain/vice-captain role in your PAT vs DEL teams.

