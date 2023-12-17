PAT vs JAI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 17, 2023

The 27th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will witness a clash between Patna Pirates (PAT) and Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday at 8 pm IST.

Patna Pirates faced their second consecutive loss in the previous game against U Mumba. Despite leading the first half with a scoreline of 21-18, they couldn't maintain their momentum in the subsequent half, allowing U Mumba to stage a comeback with a final score of 42-40.

The top raider for the Pirates, Sachin Tanwar, achieved a Super 10, while Krishan Dhull executed four successful tackles.

Meanwhile, after their maiden victory over Gujarat Giants, Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered their second loss against Bengaluru Bulls. Similar to the Pirates, the Panthers had a challenging second half after leading in the early half with a score of 14-17. However, the Bulls turned things around, securing the second half with a final score of 32-30.

Here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PAT vs JAI Dream11 match.

#3 Sunil Kumar (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Sunil Kumar with a double thigh-hold of Bharat (Credits:PKL)

Sunil Kumar, the captain of the Panthers, has displayed consistent and commendable performance across all four games. Accumulating 12 tackle points from 10 successful tackles in four matches, he has maintained an impressive 56% tackle success rate.

Notably, he has sustained a high 67% tackle strike rate this season. With his reliable defensive contributions, Sunil has emerged as a strong candidate for the vice-captain of your PAT vs JAI Dream11 team.

#2 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Arjun Deshwal in action against Gujarat Giants (credits: PKL)

Arjun Deshwal has been hot and cold in the ongoing PKL 10. He has secured two raid points through 29 successful raids and holds the record for one Super Raid and two Super 10s this season. Notably, he maintains an impressive 69% raid strike rate in 61 raids, with an average of 10.5.

Arjun's agility in earning bonus points enhances his gameplay, making him a prime candidate for the captain or vice-captain's position in your PAT vs JAI Dream11 team.

#1 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Sachin Tanwar in action against U Mumba (credits: PKL)

Sachin Tanwar has been the star raider for the Pirates. While showcasing his raiding prowess, he completed his third Super 10 in the previous game against U Mumba. Currently, he stands among the top three raiders of the season, having amassed a total of 44 raid points from 37 successful raids.

Sporting a commendable 56% raid strike rate, Sachin has proved to be an excellent choice for the role of captain/vice-captain of your PAT vs JAI Dream11 teams.