PAT vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 27

Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers will clash against each other in the 27th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on December 17, Sunday.

Patna Pirates, under the captaincy of Neeraj Kumar, have won two games and lost as many, carrying 11 points and being at the seventh position in the standings. In their most recent encounter, they lost to U Mumba in a closely fought game by 40-42. Led by Sachin Tanwar, Patna’s raiding unit has been explosive so far in this competition.

Pirates started their campaign on a high, defeating Telugu Titans 50-28. They continued their dominance in the second game, over Gujarat Giants, winning by 33-30. However, their winning run came to a halt as they lost to Bengal Warriors (42-60) and U Mumba (40-42) in their previous two contests.

On the other hand, Sunil Kumar-led Jaipur Pink Panthers are occupying the 11th position in the tally with one win, two losses, and a tie in four contests, bagging 10 points. They suffered a defeat to Bengaluru Bulls in their most recent clash by 30-32.

Interestingly, they tied with Bengal Warriors (28-28) in their second contest. Jaipur’s only win came against Gujarat Giants, by 35-32 in their third contest of the campaign. They would be looking to turn things around in this big game against the Pirates.

PAT vs JAI Match Details

Match: PAT vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 27

Date and Time: December 17, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

PAT vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (c), Sajin Chandrasekar, Sudhakar M, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Ankit

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (c), Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith, Rahul Chaudhari, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

PAT vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 27

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

Sachin Tanwar, the Patna Pirates' lead raider, has been in exceptional form this season, bagging 44 raid points with three Super 10s in just four games. With 11 raid points per match, Sachin is the best raider to keep an eye on in this game.

With immense responsibility on his shoulders, Sachin would look to continue his dominance and bag a big win over the struggling Jaipur side. With 176 raid points from 20 games last season, Tanwar was the Pirates’ go-to man.

Defender - Krishan Dhull

Patna Pirates are dearly missing Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, who racked up the second most tackle points last season with 74 from 20 games. In his absence, Krishan Dhull has a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

In four games this season, Krishan has bagged 12 tackle points with one super tackle. Though he is yet to have his best game of the campaign, we can anticipate him putting the opposition under pressure in this clash.

All-Rounder - Ankit

Ankit is the best all-rounder to watch out for in this encounter. In four games, he has scored 10 tackle points with a High 5. Though he is yet to find success with raiding, Ankit has exceptional skills to halt the opposition raiders.

PAT vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Arjun Deshwal

Krishan Dhull

Five Must-Picks for PAT vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 27

Sachin Tanwar, Arjun Deshwal, Krishan Dhull, Ankit, Sunil Kumar

PAT vs JAI Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Though both sides lacked in the defense department, Patna Pirates defender Krishan Dhull looked decent among the lot with 11 successful tackles. Dhull is expected to bring out his best game in this clash against underfire Jaipur.

Thus, he can give multiple valuable points and can be opted as a vice-captain in mega leagues.

PAT vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Krishan Dhull, Ankush Jr

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar, Ankit

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Arjun Deshwal, M Sudhakar

Captain: Arjun Deshwal I Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull

PAT vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ankush Jr

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar, Ankit

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Arjun Deshwal

Captain: Sachin Tanwar I Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal