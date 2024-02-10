PAT vs MUM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 10, 2024

Patna Pirates (PAT) will square off with U Mumba (MUM) in the third Kolkata leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Netaji Indoor Stadium, on Saturday, February 10.

Patna Pirates are ranked sixth with nine wins, seven losses, and three ties, including two in the last four games. They registered a 36-33 win over the defending champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers in the previous game. They will be keen to sustain their six-match unbeaten streak in the upcoming game as well.

On the other hand, U Mumba are facing challenges in the ongoing PKL 10. With two ties, they haven’t secured a single win in the last ten games. Bengaluru Bulls beat them in the last game by a 42-37 margin.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PAT vs MUM Dream11 match.

#3 Krishan Dhull (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Krishan Dhull (left) in a chain with M Sudhakar during Zafardanesh's raid (Credits: PKL)

Krishan Dhull has been among the top 10 most successful defenders this season. He has bagged 58 tackle points from 54 successful tackles, including four Super tackles, at an average of 3.05 in 19 matches.

Krishan had earned four tackle points against U Mumba in the reverse fixture. With five High-5s, including one in the previous game, the right-corner defender will be a safe option for the captain/vice-captain position in your PAT vs MUM Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 15.0 credits

Sachin Tanwar in action against U Mumba (Credits: PKL)

Sachin Tanwar has earned 150+ points in 18 matches at an average of 7.94. He secured his seventh Super-10 in the previous game against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Sachin has also secured 12 tackle points from nine successful tackles, including three Super tackles.

He scored a Super-10 against U Mumba from 12 raid points during the reverse fixture at Pune.

Given his ability to contribute to multiple aspects of the sport, the “do-or-die” specialist will be one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain role in your PAT vs MUM Dream11 teams.

#1 Ankit Jaglan (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Ankit Jaglan with a double-ankle hold against Sushil (credits: PKL)

Ankit Jaglan has been the most successful defender for the Patna Pirates this season. He has claimed 61 tackle points in 19 matches at an average of 3.21 and a 47 percent success rate.

Ankit has secured five High-5s and has executed as many Super tackles so far, making him a worthy choice for the captain/vice-captain of your PAT vs MUM Dream11 team.

