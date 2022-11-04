PAT vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 56

Pro Kabaddi 2022 will resume tonight on Friday after a day's break with a Triple Panga in Pune. Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex will play host to three exciting matches tonight.

The first of them is a rematch of season three's finale, where the Patna Pirates will lock horns with U Mumba. The Mumbai-based franchise are third in the points table right now with six wins from nine matches. Meanwhile, Patna are 11th with only three victories in nine games.

U Mumba will start as the favorites to win tonight. Before the game starts, here are some Dream11 tips for this match.

PAT vs MUM Match Details

The two teams will battle against each other in the opening game of the Triple Panga at 7.30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PAT vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 56

Date and Time: November 4, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PAT vs MUM Recent Form Guide

Patna Pirates Form Guide: L W T W W

U Mumba Form Guide: W L W W W

PAT vs MUM Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates Injury News/Team Update

There are no major injury issues for the Patna Pirates team.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

U Mumba Injury News/ Team Update

There are no injury concerns in U Mumba's squad.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Ashish, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Guman Singh, Rinku and Mohit.

PAT vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 56

Raider - Sachin

Sachin has been in top form in this year's PKL season. He has scored 79 raid points in nine matches for the Patna Pirates.

Defender - Surinder Singh

U Mumba skipper Surinder Singh has led the team from the front. So far, he has earned 25 tackle points in nine matches.

All-Rounder - Rohit Gulia

All-rounder Rohit Gulia has supported Sachin to perfection in the raiding unit. He scored seven raid points against the Gujarat Giants.

PAT vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin

Guman Singh

Five Must-Picks for PAT vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 56

Player Name Sachin Surinder Singh Rohit Gulia Guman Singh Ashish

PAT vs MUM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Young raider Ashish had a great outing in the last match against the Telugu Titans. He scored 12 raid points for U Mumba in that game. Ashish could prove to be an 'X-factor' player in this match.

PAT vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sunil, Surinder Singh and Rinku HC.

All-Rounders: Heidarali Ekrami.

Raiders: Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar and Ashish.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar | Vice-Captain: Ashish.

PAT vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Mohit Khaler.

All-Rounders: Monu.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Guman Singh.

Captain: Surinder Singh | Vice-Captain: Guman Singh

