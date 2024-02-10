PAT vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 114

The Patna Pirates go head-to-head with U Mumba in the 114th match of PKL 10 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, February 10.

The Pirates are pushing towards qualifying for the playoffs and a win would really take them to the brink of doing so. To their credit, they have bucked up and delivered at the right time in the season and are unbeaten in their last six matches, winning four.

The most recent of those wins was all the more impressive since it came against the defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers, with the Pirates putting in a stellar second-half performance to complete a turnaround.

Sudhakar M and Sachin Tanwar starred for the Pirates in the raiding department, with Krishan Dhull scoring a High 5 in defense.

Meanwhile, U Mumba mathematically are still in contention to make the playoffs but their recent performances have been dismal. They will come into this game post a one-week break before which they suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of the UP Yoddhas and the Bengaluru Bulls.

PAT vs MUM Match Details

Match: PAT vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 114

Date and Time: February 10, 2024; 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PAT vs MUM Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar (C), Manjeet, Mayur Kadam, Sudhakar M, Babu M/Manish Dhull, Krishan Dhull, Ankit Jaglan.

U Mumba

Surinder Singh (C), Mahender Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Mukilan Shanmugam, Jai Bhagwan, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, and Sombir.

PAT vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 114

Raider - Sudhakar M

While Sachin Tanwar is a must-have and a very reliable pick, Sudhakar M could be a real Dream11 differential in this match. He absolutely terrorized the Jaipur defense the last time the Pirates played, and against a U Mumba defense struggling for confidence, Tanwar could have a big haul.

Defender - Sombir

Sombir's return to the left corner brought some stability to the U Mumba defense, and while they continued to leak points, Sombir did well to secure his High 5 with a solid performance.

While he has been in and out of the team in the last few weeks, Sombir has had a largely successful season, scoring 34 tackle points in 11 matches. He's a reliable pick from U Mumba and a potential must-have.

All-Rounder - Ankit

Ankit comfortably trumps the under-performing Amirmohammad Zafardanesh as the all-rounder pick of choice. Jai Bhagwan could be a decent alternative to Zafardanesh too.

PAT vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Krishan Dhull

Ankit

Five Must-Picks for PAT vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 114

Ankit, Sachin Tanwar, Sudhakar M, Krishan Dhull, and Sombir.

PAT vs MUM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

On paper, the Pirates should comfortably win this one based on their form but also because of the utter disarray U Mumba seems to be in. Unless Guman Singh manages to recover from his injury, U Mumba don't have that cutting edge in the raiding department, with Zafardanesh's form seeing a huge dip.

Against their leaky defense, the Pirates' raiders could make merry and backing Sachin Tanwar and Sudhakar M/Manjeet (differential) is one strategy. Both the Pirates' corners could see plenty of tackle points and that makes them solid captaincy options too.

PAT vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Krishan Dhull, and Sombir.

All-Rounders: Ankit and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Sudhakar M

Captain: Sachin Tanwar. I Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull.

PAT vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Krishan Dhull, and Sombir.

All-Rounders: Ankit and Jai Bhagwan.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Sudhakar M.

Captain: Ankit. I Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar.