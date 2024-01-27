PAT vs PUN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 27, 2024

The Patna Pirates will go up against the Puneri Paltan in the 91st Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 in Patna on Saturday, January 27.

With seven wins and as many defeats, the Patna Pirates are placed sixth on the Pro Kabaddi season 10 points table. The Pirates have won two of their last three matches, including their thumping victory in their last game against the Bengal Warriors (44-28). Manjeet was their best raider, picking up a Super-10, while Mayur Kadam emerged as their top defender with a High-5.

On the other hand, the Puneri Paltan are currently second on the points table. They have 11 wins and a couple of losses from 14 games so far. Their previous game against the U Mumba ended in a tied result (32-32). Aslam Inamdar (8 points), Mohit Goyat (7 points), and Mohamaadreza Chiyaneh (6 points) were their key performers.

That said, here are three players you could pick as captain/vice-captain for your PAT vs PUN Dream11 fantasy team.

#3 Aslam Inamdar (PUN) - 14.0 credits

Aslam Inamdar in action for Puneri Paltan (Credit: PKL)

Aslam Inamdar has picked up 89 raid points from 14 matches for the Puneri Paltan this season. He averages 6.36 raid points per game with two Super Raids and a Super 10

Aslam picked up eight raid points in their last game against the U Mumba, leading from the front. The Puneri Paltan raider is a solid captain/vice-captain pick for your Dream11 fantasy team in this contest.

#2 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 15.0 credits

Sachin Tanwar will look to lead from the front (Image via PKL)

Patna Pirates captain Sachin Tanwar has been their best raider in Pro Kabaddi season 10. He has amassed 123 raid points from 15 matches so far at an average of 8.2 raid points per game, including three Super Raids and six Super 10s.

Tanwar led from the front in their previous game againstthe Bengal Warriors, scoring nine raid points. Sachin picked up eight points in the reverse fixture against Puneri Paltan.

#1 Mohammadreza Shadlu (PUN) - 15.5 credits

Mohammedreza Shadlu has been in brilliant form this season (Credit: PKL)

Iranian superstar Mohammadreza Shadlu is in magnificent form this season. He picked up a High-5 against the U Mumba in his last game, scoring six tackle points.

The all-rounder has scored 77 points from 14 matches in Pro Kabaddi season 10. This includes 20 raid points and 57 tackle points. He has picked up six High-5s and averages 4.07 tackle points per game.

Moreover, he is also the second-best defender of the season, making him a perfect captain/vice-captain choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.