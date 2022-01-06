PAT vs TAM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 36

The Patna Pirates will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in Match 36 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 on Thursday at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru.

The Pirates are currently placed third in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 21 points against their name. They have four wins and a loss from five matches so far this season. The Patna-based club will look to climb the points table by registering a victory against Tamil Thalaivas in their upcoming clash.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, sit fifth in the Pro Kabaddi table with 19 points. The club has registered a couple of wins and a loss from six games so far this season, with its remaining three matches ending in draws.

The Patna Pirates won their previous encounter against the Telugu Titans by a point. Meanwhile, the Thalaivas stunned UP Yoddha by six points in their most recent fixture.

Both teams will have their eyes set on the trophy and will look to get a step closer by winning their upcoming encounter.

Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 36th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 6th January 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Patna Pirates

Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Prashanth Rai, Sachin, Sajin C, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, K Prapanjan, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Bhavani Rajput/Ajinkya Pawar

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sagar, Neeraj Kumar, Sahil Singh, Sachin Tanwar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Captain: Monu Goyat, Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Surjeet Singh, Sunil, Sandeep, Sachin Tanwar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Manjeet, Ajinkya Pawar.

Captain: Manjeet, Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee