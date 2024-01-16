PAT vs TAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 16, 2024

The 75th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see Patna Pirates lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday (16 January) at 8 pm IST.

Patna Pirates are coming off a thrilling 39-39 tie against Dabang Delhi in their most recent game. Pirates trailed in the first half 14-20, however, they bounced back in the latter half 25-19 and settled for a tie. Sachin Tanwar starred with a Super 10 while Manjeet also earned 10 points.

Meanwhile, after beating UP Yoddhas and securing their third win of the season, Tamil Thalaivas went back to losing ways and suffered their ninth defeat of the campaign against Haryana Steelers, 31-36. Sagar was the lone ranger with a High 5.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PAT vs TAM Dream11 match.

#3 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 15.0 credits

Sachin Tanwar in action (Credits: PKL)

Sachin Tanwar has consistently made vital contributions to the raiding and defense departments. He marked his sixth Super 10 in the previous game against Dabang Delhi. He also has 11 tackle points in his kitty from eight successful tackles, including three Super tackles.

With an average of 8.67 raid points/match, Sachin will be one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain of your PAT vs TAM Dream11 teams.

#2 Sahil Gulia (TAM) - 15.0 credits

Sahil Gulia (right) discussing with teammates (Credits: PKL)

Tamil Thalaivas’ Sahil Gulia has been one of the prime defenders of PKL 10. He has bagged 41 tackle points from 37 successful tackles, including four Super tackles. He also has four High 5s to his name along with an excellent average of 3.42 successful tackles/match.

Given his defensive prowess, Sahil could be a valuable pick for the captain/vice-captain of your PAT vs TAM Dream11 teams.

#1 Sagar (TAM) - 14.5 credits

In frame Vijay Malik and Sagar (Right) (Credits: PKL)

Sagar has been in top-notch form in the last four games, registering his third consecutive, fourth High 5 in the recent game against the Steelers. He is now ranked joint-fifth among the most successful tackles leaderboard (37).

With 41 tackle points, he averages 3.73 successful tackles and boasts a remarkable 62% success rate, making him the best option for the captain/vice-captain of your PAT vs TAM Dream11 team.

