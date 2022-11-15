PAT vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 82

The Patna Pirates will square off against the Tamil Thalaivas in the 82nd game of Vivo Pro Kabaddi on Wednesday (November 16) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. This will be the final day of the Pune leg of the tournament.

Both teams are coming off losses. While the Pirates' winning streak of five games came to a halt following a comprehensive 36-23 defeat to U Mumba. The Thalaivas, meanwhile, lost in their Southern Derby against Bengaluru Bulls.

An off-day for Sachin Tanwar meant the Pirates didn't score enough raid points to pose any serious threat to U Mumba. Meanwhile, the Thalaivas were in the game for the most part, but a lack of support for Narender in raiding and conceding too many bonus points proved costly.

PAT vs TAM Match Details

The Thalaivas and Steelers will lock horns in the first game of a doubleheader at 07:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PAT vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 82

Date and Time: November 16, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PAT vs TAM Recent Form Guide

Patna Pirates Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Tamil Thalaivass Form Guide: L-L-W-W-D

PAT vs TAM Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Pirates

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar(C), Manish, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/ Team Update

Pawan Sehrawat is ruled out of PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, M Abhishek

PAT vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 82

Raider - Narender

Narender has the most raid points among all players featuring in this game. With the Pirates' raiders out-of-form, it's easy to say that Narender is the best raiding option for this game.

Defender - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Despite a slow start to the season, the Pirates' left corner has picked up some pace in recent games, aggregating a decent total of 33 tackle points in 11 games. He's one to keep an eye on.

All-Rounder - Monu

Monu has almost as many points as Himanshu despite not playing nearly as many games. He usually operates more as a defender and picks up a handy couple of tackle points with the occasional raid points as well. He could be your first-choice all-rounder pick.

PAT vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Narender

Five Must-Picks for PAT vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 82

Player Name Sachin Tanwar Narender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Sunil Sagar

PAT vs TAM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

It's going to be difficult to pick the top raiders from both teams and include all the top defenders from both. You could pick Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Sagar due to their overall better form throughout the season. Narender is the best captaincy option on paper.

PAT vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sunil, Sagar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Mohit

All-Rounders: Monu

Raiders: Narender and Sachin Tanwar

Captain: Narender | Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar

PAT vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

Defenders: Sagar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Manish Dhull

All-Rounders: Himanshu

Raiders: Narender, Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Vice-Captain: Narender

