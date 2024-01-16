PAT vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 75

The Patna Pirates go up against the Tamil Thalaivas in the only PKL fixture on Tuesday, January 16, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams are in the bottom half of the points table, with the Pirates in 8th position and the Thalaivas in 11th.

Patna will come into this match after a 39-39 tie against Dabang Delhi KC, making a memorable comeback in the late stages of the match to pick up three valuable points. A Super 10 from Sachin Tanwar and the all-round brilliance of Manjeet led the way for the Pirates, with Ankit in the left corner also having a good game.

The Thalaivas, meanwhile, enter this match on the back of a defeat to the Haryana Steelers. Down in 11th place, the Thalaivas have been unlucky to end up on the wrong side of some close matches, and this one wasn't too different as they lost by five points.

Sagar continued his great season with another High 5, but the rest of the side wasn't providing enough, and while the substitutes combined to add some useful points, it ended up being insufficient to win them the match. Time is running out for the Thalaivas to make a comeback, and every game is a must-win from here on for them.

PAT vs TAM Match Details

Match: PAT vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 75

Date and Time: January 16, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PAT vs TAM Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Neeraj Kumar (C), Manjeet, Sachin Tanwar, Sudhakar M, Manish Dhull, Krishan Dhull, and Ankit Jaglan.

Tamil Thalaivas

Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Mohit, Nitin Singh/Vishal Chahal, and M Abhishek.

PAT vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 75

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

Sachin Tanwar is the epitome of consistency in the raiding department, and he's the best among the five different raiding options who're expected to start. Making the right choice between the likes of Sudhakar, Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, and Manjeet will be crucial.

Defender - Sahil Gulia

The Thalaivas' left corner has been one of their best players, along with captain Sagar, and he has scored 41 tackle points in 11 matches. He'll have his hands full with the Pirates' in-form raiding unit, but he should emerge with at least 3–4 tackle points.

All-Rounder - Ankit

The Pirates' left corner scored four tackle points in their last match against Dabang Delhi KC, and it was his tackle that secured the all-important all-out that helped them get to a tie in that game. Considering the other all-rounders available for selection, he's very clear.

PAT vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Sagar

Sahil Gulia/ Ankit

Five Must-Picks for PAT vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 75

Ankit, Sachin Tanwar, Sahil Gulia, Sagar, and Krishan Dhull.

PAT vs TAM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Pirates will certainly start this match as the favorites, but like they upstaged the UP Yoddhas, the Thalaivas certainly have the personnel to beat the Pirates.

However, their raiding department has been inconsistent, and barring their two corner defenders, none of their players are reliable.

Therefore, from a Dream11 perspective, you're always taking a risk picking their raiders, and making the right choice between Ajinkya Pawar and Narender counts for a lot.

As for captaincy, Sachin Tanwar and Sagar are the best bets, with Sahil Gulia and Ankit also in the conversation for the same.

PAT vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sahil Gulia, Krishan Dhull, and Sagar.

All-Rounders: Ankit.

Raiders: Manjeet, Ajinkya Pawar, and Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar. I Vice-Captain: Sagar.

PAT vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Sagar, and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: Ankit.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Narender.

Captain: Sahil Gulia. I Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar.