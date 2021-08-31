Patna Pirates in PKL Auction 2021: List of players bought, costliest player and full squad

Three-time champion Patna Pirates released their captain Pardeep Narwal after the raider requested the franchise to let him be in the auction pool. Thereafter, UP Yoddha's massive bid of ₹1.65 crore forced the Patna Pirates to let Pardeep go to another franchise.

However, coach Ram Meher Singh and other members of the Patna Pirates team management ensured that they signed some big raiders. They signed their former star Monu Goyat and former Gujarat Giants raider Sachin Tanwar. Another star raider to join Patna was Prashanth Kumar Rai.

The Pirates have a strong raiding unit, but their defense is not as powerful. They retained Neeraj Kumar before the auction and added the likes of Sunil, Shubham Shinde, Sandeep and Sourav Gulia to their defense.

It will be interesting to see how the Patna Pirates perform in PKL 2021 without Pardeep Narwal. On that note, let's have a look at the full list of players Patna Pirates signed at PKL Auction 2021, their auction prices and also the updated squad of the Patna-based franchise after the auction.

List of Players Patna Pirates signed at PKL Auction 2021

1. Sachin Tanwar - ₹84 lakh (Most Expensive)

2. Prashanth Kumar Rai - ₹55 lakh

3. Monu Goyat - ₹20 lakh

4. Guman Singh - ₹18.5 lakh

5. Shubham Shinde - ₹10 lakh

6. Sunil - ₹31.5 lakh

7. Sandeep - ₹10 lakh

8. Jang Kun Lee - ₹20.5 lakh

9. Sajin Chandrasekar - ₹10 lakh

10. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh - ₹31 lakh

Full squad of Patna Pirates after PKL Auction 2021

Monu Goyat, Guman Singh, Shubham Shinde, Sandeep, Sourav Gulia, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sunil, Sachin Tanwar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Jang Kun Lee, Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Mohit, Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan, Sahil Mann.

Edited by S Chowdhury