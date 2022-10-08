Patna Pirates schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full fixtures list of Patna Pirates for PKL 9

The Patna Pirates will start their Pro Kabaddi 2022 campaign against Puneri Paltan on Saturday, October 8, at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Patna Pirates schedule & fixtures for PKL 9

Mashal Sports, the organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League, have announced the schedule for the first half of the ninth edition. The schedule for the second half of the season will be announced towards the end of October or early November.

Here's a look at the Pirates' schedule for the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022:

October 8: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Match 4 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 9: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Match 7 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 11: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, Match 13 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 15: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, Match 21 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 17: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Match 24 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 21: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 32 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 23: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Match 36 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 28: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas, Match 44 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

October 31: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, Match 50 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 4: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Match 56 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 7: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Mach 65 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Patna Pirates full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekhar, Manish Dhull, Rohit, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Anuj Kumar, Naveen Sharma, Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Narwal, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Abdul Insamam S, Shivam Chaudhari, Anand Surendra Tomar, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, and Sagar Kumar.

