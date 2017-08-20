Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Pirates vs Paltan

Can the Puneri Paltan manage to keep Pardeep Narwal and Co. at bay?

by Vidhi Shah News 20 Aug 2017, 12:13 IST

Match No. 38 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will see the Patna Pirates locking horns against the Puneri Paltan as a part of the Inter-Zone Challenge Week at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

Patna is coming into this match on the back of a tie against the UP Yoddha while Puneri Paltan defeated the Bengal Warriors in their last encounter.

Patna Pirates predicted line-up

Pardeep Narwal (c) [Raider]

The talismanic raid machine is rampant on the mat and has the ability to single-handedly take away the game from the opposition.

Monu Goyat [Raider]

Second-in-command, Monu assists the of the Patna Pirates and has showcased his prowess of picking up points quickly as well as in heaps.

Vinod Kumar [Raider]

He has given glimpses of his talent and is thus vital due to the fact that he can shine on the third raid as well as help the defence.

Vishal Mane [Right Cover Defender]

The 'Hulk' of kabaddi has the ability to showcase brute strength with his mighty blocks and dashes across the mat.

Sachin Shingade [Left Cover Defender]

He will work well in combination with Vishal Mane to stop the Puneri Paltan raiders in their tracks.

Jaideep [Left Corner Defender]

He has time and again shown the know-how of a capable defender with the timing and execution of his tackles on the mat.

Vikas Jaglan [Raider]

The young gun will add more depth to the attack of the Pirates in a scenario where Pardeep and Monu cannot perform the raiding duties.

Puneri Paltan predicted line-up

Deepak Hooda [All-rounder]

The captain has been marshalling his troops on the mat and also leading by example with his performances on the mat.

Dharmaraj Cheralathan [Left/ Right Corner Defender]

He may be 43 years of age but that does not bog down the player in him and he is one of the most lethal defenders on the mat.

Sandeep Narwal [All-rounder]

A mighty weapon in Pune arsenal which can be unleashed as per the situation's demand, whether in the attack or in the defence.

Rajesh Mondal [Raider]

A specialist when it comes to do-or-die raids, Rajesh gives the much-needed edge to the Pune side.

Girish Ernak [Left Corner Defender]

Ernak's ability to work in tandem with Cheralathan and thus put up a formidable wall in the defence works to the team's benefit.

Rohit Kumar Chaudhary [Raider]

He has the ability to go rampant on the mat while raiding and leave the rival defence completely hapless.

GB More [Raider]

The young gun adds more depth to the attack of the Puneri Paltan and gives an extra option to the skipper when it comes to raiding.