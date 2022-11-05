Pawan Sehrawat injury update: "It won't be possible for me to play this season" - Tamil Thalaivas captain ruled out of Pro Kabaddi 2022

PKL star raider Pawan Sehrawat took to his social media on Saturday, October 5th morning to announce that he will not be taking part in the remainder of Pro Kabaddi 2022 due to injury, for which he has undergone surgery and will be entering the rehab period.

The Tamil Thalaivas captain picked up a serious injury 10 minutes into his team's opening PKL 9 match and has been out of action ever since, with fans awaiting his return to the mat.

However, as part of Pawan Sehrawat's injury storyline, the Pro Kabaddi star penned down a message for his fans, confirming that surgery has ruled him out of taking part in PKL 9.

"Despite all of my efforts and thoughts to give it a try this season without surgery, unfortunately it won't be possible for me to play this season. The surgery was successful and I would like to thank the Tamil Thalaivas owners and management for extending all of their support to me."

While also thanking his friends and family for their everlasting support, Sehrawat also added that he will be entering the rehab phase and hopes to recover soon.

"I will be in rehab process soon and will keep you all updated on the process to be back on the mat and play kabaddi. Keep me in your wishes and blessings to recover soon."

Pawan Sehrawat's injury and absence masked by Tamil Thalaivas' positive show under Ashan Kumar

Tamil Thalaivas captain Pawan Sehrawat's injury seemed to have a negative effect on the team, as, under coach J Udaykumar, the team failed to put in match-winning performances.

However, with the arrival of new head coach Ashan Kumar, the team's fortunes seem to have reversed, with the Thalaivas having picked up two big wins - one each against Dabang Delhi KC and Jaipur Pink Panthers - while also holding onto their nerves for a tie against the Bengal Warriors.

From nine matches in PKL 9, the Thalaivas have 3 wins, 4 losses and 2 ties - currently occupying the 11th position on the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table.

