PEP vs HIM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Periyar Panthers vs Himalayan Tahrs Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition, Match 32

Periyar Panthers are all set to go face-to-face against the Himalayan Tahrs in the 32nd match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition. Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry will play host to this exciting game on Friday, January 19.

After losing back-to-back games, the Periyar Panthers have returned to winning ways in recent games, including a 27-27 tie against the Periyar Panthers in their previous outing.

Anuj Yadav was the star performer for the team, as the raider notched up five raid points and two tackle points in the game. With two wins from four games, they are currently placed sixth in the points table with 14 points.

Himalayan Tahrs, on the other hand, have won just once in their previous three games, including a humiliating 35-22 defeat against the Panchala Pride in their previous game.

Modh Tofeeq Shah was the lone warrior for the team against the Pride, as the raider picked up an impressive seven points in the game. The team slipped to seventh place in the points table with 12 points from five games.

Match Details

Match: Periyar Panthers vs Himalayan Tahrs, Match 32, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 19, 2024, at 10:15 AM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Periyar Panthers

Abhishek Ajipal, Gaurav Praveen Bansal, Vivek Kumar, Ajay Yadav, Shiv Kartar Nagar, Himanshu Vinod Nagar, Jatin Hanshrat Vicky, Sudhanshu Madanpal Kumar, Ashvani Praveen Kumar, Rajkumar Digamvar Chahar, Aniket Parash Tanwar, Shiva Umesh Tyagi, Ankit Dinesh Bhati, Aryan Birampal Rawal, Akash Kalka Yadav, Krishan Mavai, Subham Bhidhuri, Ashish Bhati, Rachit Yadav, Pardeep Ravindra Nagar

Himalayan Tahrs

Pankaj Sharma, Akash Subhash Malik, Harsh Sunil Pal, Kalyan Singh Rana, Prakash Jagmohan Jagwan, Deepanshu Jaiveer Baliyan, Krish Krishanveer, Abhinav Sharma, Arjun Rathi, Aman Sudheer Chauhan, Vishu Kumar Singh, Deepak Pramod, Udit Sudhir Kumar, Ravikant Sudhir Singh, Anshul Bhatt, Modh Tofeeq Shah, Yashbeer Singh Tomar, Nikhil Preetham Singh, Anupam Karansingh Mahar, Sukhdev Kamal Bahadur

Probable Playing XI

Periyar Panthers

Gaurav Bansal, Ankit Bhati, Ashish Bhati, AjayYadav, Krishan Mavai, Shiv Nagar, Abhishek Nagar

Himalayan Tahrs

Akash Malik, Harsh Pal, Aman Chauhan, Modh Tofeeq Shah, Nikhil Singh, Kalyan Rana, Prakash Jagwan

PEP vs HIM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akash Malik, Kalyan Rana, Gaurav Bansal, Ankit Bhati, Ashish Bhati, Modh Tofeeq Shah, Prakash Jagwan

Captain: Ankit Bhati, Vice-Captain: Kalyan Rana

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akash Malik, Kalyan Rana, Gaurav Bansal, Ankit Bhati, Ashish Bhati, Modh Tofeeq Shah, Prakash Jagwan

Captain: Ashish Bhati, Vice-Captain: Modh Tofeeq Shah

