PKL 2018 Auction: Full list of 'New Young Players' bought by franchises

Out of the 87 players who went under the hammer, 17 players will be joining new franchises when the sixth season commences.

Harish Naik (in pic) was one of the young players to be retained by the Bengaluru Bulls.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 got underway with a lot of exciting action as the young lot of 87 players as part of the Future Heroes Kabaddi Programma (FKH) went under the hammer in an approach to nurture the fledgling talent in India.

Out of the total 87 youngsters that were introduced on the day, a total of 17 players' services was procured across the twelve franchises. The players, who were auctioned with a fixed base price of ₹6.6 lakh rupees, are certain to add more excitement and flair to the team composition. The acquisition of the 'New Young Players' comes after the franchises were given an option to retain some of their young players from the previous season.

In the first round of bidding, the Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates opted to take a backseat and did not make any purchases while U Mumba, which did not retain any elite players added three youngsters to the roster. Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans too made three purchases, while U.P. Yoddha opted to go in for the purchase of a raider and an all-rounder to their squad. Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan bought one player each and so did the Tamil Thalaivas, Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Here is the full list of the 'New Young Players' who were picked up in the first round of Day 1 of the two-day auction.

Bengaluru Bulls - None

Bengal Warriors - Mithin Kumar

Dabang Delhi - Naveen Kumar

Puneri Paltan - Amit Kumar

U Mumba - Ananth Kumar, Mohit Balyan, Gaurav Kumar

Tamil Thalaivas - Rajnish

Haryana Steelers - Arun Kumar HN

Telugu Titans - Kamal Singh, Ankit Beniwal, Anand

Jaipur Pink Panthers - Lokesh Kaushik

Gujarat Fortunegiants - Lalit Chaudhary, Vikram Kandola, Anil

Patna Pirates - None

UP Yoddha - Azad Singh, Arkam Shaikh