PKL 2018, Eliminator 3, U.P. Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi K.C: Prashanth Rai's 'Super-10' books UP Yoddha's spot in the second qualifier

UP Yoddha stormed into the second qualifier with a dominating win over Dabang Delhi

The third eliminator of the playoffs as part of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 played host to some scintillating action as the UP Yoddha registered a commanding 45-33 win over Dabang Delhi K.C at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi, Kerala.

The UP Yoddha carried on their form from their win against U Mumba as led by Prashant Kumar Rai's super raid in only the second minute, the Yoddha built on as Delhi fell to their first all-out as early as in the fourth minute.

Dabang Delhi did manage to pull things back for a short while before the Yoddha swung back to roaring form and with the raiders wreaking havoc, Delhi fell to their second all-out of the opening half as the Yoddha ended the first half with a commanding 27-13 lead.

Dabang Delhi was gifted a couple of early points in the second half as they inflicted a much-needed all-out on the Yoddha but were left licking their wounds soon enough as Prashanth Rai produced a moment of magic with a massive five-point super raid that knocked the winds out of Delhi's sails.

In the end, Delhi's lackluster defending spelled doom for them as the Yoddha raiders made merry on the day which sealed the Yoddha's spot in the second qualifier, while Dabang Delhi's excitement of a debut in the playoffs stages came to a premature end.

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Naveen Kumar picked up a 'Super-10'

Joginder Narwal - 3/10

The Dabang Delhi skipper had a woeful outing on the left corner as his inefficiency gifted easy points to the UP skipper Rishank Devadiga and Narwal himself finished with just the one point from the game.

Naveen Kumar - 7.5/10

Young Naveen Kumar was the lone bright spark in Delhi's dismal show as the youngster notched up yet another 'Super-10' and kept the scoreboard ticking with some vital points.

Chandran Ranjit - 6.5/10

Ranjit played second fiddle to Naveen Kumar but his hastiness proved to bring about his downfall as he fell prey to Nitesh Kumar's ankle holds and picked up just seven raid points in all.

Ravinder Pahal - 6/10

The veteran right corner defender was unlike his usual self as he failed to produce the goods and finished with just two tackle points on the night.

Vishal - 5/10

The young cover defender picked up one tackle point from two tackles with a confident dash in the game but could not add to the score as his inefficiency also had a massive impact on the game.

Meraj Sheykh - 3/10

The Iranian all-rounder seemed to have carried on his injury from the previous game as he could not open his scoring and was brought down on a few raids by the steely UP defense.

Vishal Mane - 3/10

Mane was in poor touch all throughout the game as he was also subbed off during the first half but was brought back on in the second half where he failed to pick up a single point.

SUBSTITUTES

Pawan Kadian - 7/10

Pawan Kadian looked confident in the second half as he came on as a substitute and picked up five touch points from 12 raids, keeping the UP defenders on their toes all throughout.

Satpal - 3/10

Satpal's only tackle came on Rishank Devadiga in which the former took a knock to the knee that forced him on to the benches.

Viraj Vishnu Landge - 3/10

The youngster came on late in the second half and had no major contribution as his only one tackle was a failed dash on Prashanth Rai.

