PKL 2018, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha: UP stay alive in playoff race with close win over U Mumba

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 11 // 22 Dec 2018, 21:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Prashant Kumar Rai got the win for UP Yoddha in the end

The second day of the Kolkata leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 saw the U Mumba side take the mat against UP Yoddha in the inter-zone wildcard match at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium.

U Mumba came into this match with the aim to get atop the Zone A standings after they were overtaken by the Gujarat Fortunegiants. They wanted to keep the pressure on the Gujarat side with a win in their final match of the league stage. UP Yoddha, on the other hand, wanted to keep their slim hopes of qualification alive in Zone B with a win tonight.

The first half of the match saw the UP Yoddha start off strong reducing the U Mumba side in number quickly. Surender Singh scored two Super Tackles for them to stem the UP Yoddha attack but they managed to get the all-out as they kept Siddharth Desai in check tonight.

U Mumba came back strongly in the match to get UP Yoddha down to the last man on the mat. However, Prashant Kumar Rai put in two strong raids to keep the side alive in the match as they headed into the half with a lead of three points at 18-15.

The second period of the match saw Nitesh Kumar pick up a Super Tackle with a strong thigh hold on Abolfazl Maghsoudlou. U Mumba did well to get the all-out and level things on the scoreboard.

The close contest continued throughout the second half of the match. UP Yoddha got the win in the final minute of the match with a two-point raid by Prashant Kumar Rai as they stay alive in the playoffs run.

U Mumba

Rohit Baliyan was the top raider for the U Mumba side

Fazel Atrachali - (5/10)

The U Mumba skipper Fazel Atrachali was a strong presence in the defence with his assists helping the cover defenders out in tackles. He finished with two tackle points tonight.

Advertisement

Dharmaraj Cheralathan - (5/10)

The veteran right corner defender picked up a couple of tackle points for the side with his timely double thigh holds on the UP Yoddha raiders.

Surender Singh - (6/10)

The youngster Surender Singh was in red-hot form in the first half scoring two stellar Super Tackles with strong tackle attempts. He had a tough second half committing a few mistakes with mistimed tackles.

Rohit Rana - (5/10)

Rohit Rana combined well with Surender Singh in the cover position to put in combination tackles and pick one tackle point with an ankle hold. He had three tackle points at the end of the match but conceded six raid point with his hasty tackle attempts.

Siddharth Desai - (2/10)

The star raider of the U Mumba lineup this season put in just four raids in the first half and was kept in check by the UP Yoddha defence, failing to score a raid point. He was replaced by Darshan Kadian in the second half of the match.

Abolfazl Maghsoudlou - (5/10)

The lanky Iranian raider was back in the lineup and was efficient, scoring four raid points in five attempted raids in the first half. He added another raid point in the second half but suffered an unfortunate injury in the last raid of the match.

Rohit Baliyan - (8/10)

Rohit Baliyan was in fine touch tonight as he took up the responsibility of the raiding unit in the first half, scoring six raid points with his smart toe touches and bonus attempts. He finished just shy of a Super 10 and had one tackle point as well.

Substitutes:

Darshan Kadian - (5/10)

Darshan Kadian came off the bench in the second half of the match to replace Siddharth Desai in the lineup. He picked up three crucial raid points.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement