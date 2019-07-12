PKL 2019: 3 players to look out for from Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas will play their first match of the season on the 21st of July against Telugu Titans

The seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League is all set to commence from the 20th of July, 2019 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Tamil Thalaivas, a fairly new team since they made their debut only in the fifth season of the league, have boasted of players such as Ajay Thakur, Amit Hooda, Sukesh Hegde, Manjeet Chillar and Jasvir Singh in the past.

Despite hosting some big names in the team, the Thalaivas have had underwhelming campaigns so far. Season 5 had way too many young players in the squad as the fresh talent could not stand tall during crunch situations.

For the season 7 auctions, the team management had a clear cut strategy as they did not want to repeat the same mistake. They shelled out a whopping ₹94 lakh for Rahul Chaudhari, who once again found a spot in the list of the 'most expensive' players from the auction.

Having retained Ajay Thakur and Manjeet Chhillar prior the auctions, the Thalaivas also roped in Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar and Shabeer Bapu, who are all certain to have a massive impact for the side.

With only a little more than a week left for Pro Kabaddi 2019, here is a look at the top three players who can make the campaign successful for the Thalaivas:

#3 Ran Singh

Ran Singh (R) was drafted into the squad by the Tamil Thalaivas for ₹55 lakh

Ran Singh has been a part of Pro Kabaddi since the inaugural season. He made his debut for the Jaipur Pink Panthers and played a crucial role in leading the team to the first ever PKL title.

A burly all-rounder, Singh has a wide variety of skill sets, right from powerful blocks to stopping a raider single-handedly with some scintillating holds. Till date, he has gathered a total of 289 points in 99 matches.

He was a part of the Pink Panthers till season 4 before shifting to the Bengal Warriors in the fifth season. For the upcoming PKL 2019, we will see him donning the jersey of Tamil Thalaivas and playing alongside the likes of Manjeet Chhillar and Mohit Chhillar.

