PKL 2019: India 7 to clash against World 7 in an 'all-star' match

Rahul Chaudhari will be a key player in the India 7 squad

What's the story?

As a curtain-raiser to the much-awaited Pro Kabaddi 2019, an 'all-star' match featuring the likes of Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Fazel Atrachali amongst others will be contested on Saturday, July 13th at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The one-off match, which will see an Indian 7 take on a World 7 team is set to be the first of its kind and is certain to bring forth a lot of excitement as an array of superstars will team up to battle against the some of the best names in the sport.

In case you didn't know...

Pro Kabaddi 2019, the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to commence on the 20th of July at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. This edition of the franchise-based league will feature a total of 12 teams playing each other in a round-robin format in the lead up to the knockout stages.

The Patna Pirates are the most successful franchise in the league with three titles to their name, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba and defending champions Bengaluru Bulls, who have all won the title once.

The heart of the matter

With less than two weeks to go for the opening fixture of PKL 2019, the 'all-star' clash will host some of the biggest names in world kabaddi as they look to fine-tune their skills ahead of the upcoming season.

Some of the biggest names in the Indian 7 team includes the likes of Tamil Thalaivas' star raiding duo of Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari, PKL 2019's most expensive signing Siddharth Desai and MVP from last season, Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat.

The World 7 squad will also wear a strong outlook with the likes of Iranians Fazel Atrachali, all-rounders Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Meraj Sheykh and burly corner defender Abozar Mighani in the squad, accompanied by classy raiders in Jang Kun Lee and Kenya's Victor Obiero.

The encounter will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 7.30 PM IST and can also be streamed live on Hotstar.

What's next?

As the stars arrive on the mat for the exciting one-off clash, the matchup is certain to provide some thrilling action as we build up to Pro Kabaddi 2019.