PKL 2019, Match 107, Jaipur Pink Panthers v Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda, Deepak Narwal pick up Super 10s in big win over Paltan

Deepak Narwal was at his best for Jaipur

Home side Jaipur Pink Panthers produced a clinical performance to beat Puneri Paltan to comprehensively beat Puneri Paltan 43-34 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Deepak Niwas Hooda (12 points) and Deepak Narwal (11 points) picked up Super 10s for the Jaipur side who dominated in all departments to clinch a victory that helped remain in the run for a playoff spot while the defeat severely hampered Pune’s hope.

Jaipur made a brisk start to match, charged up like a team who knew a victory was of utmost importance to keep their chances of a playoff berth alive. Captain Deepak Niwas Hooda led from the front as the home side dominated the early minutes of the match. Thankfully for the Pink Panthers, the return of Deepak Narwal and Nilesh Salunke to lineup meant there was enough back up in the raiding department.

The dominance rubbed off on the defence as well as Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda thrived in the left and right corners respectively. Unfortunately for Paltan, their star raider Pankaj Mohite was having an off night, and the lack of raiding strength finally saw them succumb to an All-Out in the 9th minute of the match. Jaipur maintained that 7-point lead they opened up after the All-Out till the half time (20-13).

Puneri Paltan were in no mood to give up easily though, and young Pankaj Mohite sparked a comeback in the early minute of the second half with some clever raiding. Balasaheb Jadhav tightened his efforts in the defence and that helped Pune clinch an important All-Out in the 7th minute of the half to make it a two-point game.

But the Jaipur defence improved their game at the right moment and from thereon Jaipur dominated the match. They inflicted another All-out on Pune with five minutes remaining as Deepak Narwal secured a Super 10. Deepak Hooda also completed his Super 10 in the dying minutes as Jaipur secured an important win at their home stadium.