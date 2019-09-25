PKL 2019, Match 107: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Can Jaipur beat Pune's momentum to register their first win at home?

An intense fight beckons as Jaipur Pink Panthers face Puneri Paltan in the 107th match of the season. Both these teams will try hard to narrow their gap with the 6th place UP Yoddha.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have not tasted win for 9 consecutive games now. They came agonisingly close to a victory against Bengal in the last game. Nilesh Salunkhe was at his peak fetching 15 points for the side. Deepak Niwas Hooda was their next best player with a well calculated Super 10.

But Jaipur’s defence hurt them in the previous game. Captain Sandeep Dhull had a rare off day and his defensive front managed only a total of 8 tackle points.

Along with the skipper, other players like Sunil Siddhgavali and Vishal leaked too many points which did not help their cause. Jaipur’s attack looks in good shape but their defence needs to hold the lead better.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide: L D L L D

Puneri Paltan were very tidy against Bengaluru in the last game. With 18 raid points and 17 tackle points, Pune put up a brilliant team effort to keep themselves alive in the season.

Pankaj Mohite had a dream outing where he fetched as many as 17 points. His running hand touch has been his biggest strength. He has also shown immense game sense with his deft toe touches.

His partner Manjeet surprisingly failed to open his account in the last match and that might worry Pune a little. He has been crucial in Nitin Tomar’s absence and Puneri Paltan will rely largely on him to deliver against Jaipur.

Left corner Sagar Krishna was tremendous and his all-round show helped Pune gain 7 points. Skipper Surjeet Singh also led from the front with yet another high 5. Pune look in good touch ahead of their crucial game against the Pink Panthers.

Puneri Paltan Form Guide: W D L W L

Predicted Starting 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Nitin Rawal, Nilesh Salunkhe, Vishal, Sunil Siddhgavali, Sandeep Dhull, Santhapanaselvam

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Darshan Kadian, Surjeet Singh(C), Hadi Tajik, Sagar Krishna, Balasaheb Jadhav

Match Prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers struck gold by including Nilesh Salunkhe in the starting 7 in the last game. They may well continue with him against Pune.

Puneri Paltan will be satisfied with their overall performance from the last game and will look forward to carry the momentum ahead.

Puneri Paltan could be expected to beat Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Where and when to watch

Date: Wednesday, 25th September 2019

Start time: 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda