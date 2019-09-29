PKL 2019, Match 113: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Can Dabang Delhi maintain their supremacy in the points table?

Puneri Paltan have a monumental task on their hands when they face Dabang Delhi in the 113th match of the season, in a bid to save their ongoing campaign.

Pune who currently stand at the 9th spot in the rankings, have 3 games left in the league stage. With 42 points on the board, they have to make sure that each game from now fetches them 5 points.

Pune lost their previous match to Jaipur and their defensive front was the main culprit there. Corners Hadi Tajik and Sagar Krishna looked toothless. Even captain Surjeet Singh had a rare off day. These three together managed only 1 point. Pune do have more options in Balasaheb Jadhav and Girish Ernak but they are running out of time to find their best combination.

Raiders Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite were relentless in their approach yet again, with the latter scoring a brilliant 14 points. Nitin Tomar’s subdued display has been a major issue this season and Pune desperately need him to score big soon.

Puneri Paltan Form Guide: L W D L W

Their opponents Dabang Delhi have hardly put a foot wrong this season. All their raiding options have been in decent form. A very big positive for Delhi is Vijay’s rise at the right time. Even in Naveen Kumar’s presence, Vijay turned out to be the highest scorer in the last match. With even Chandran Ranjit chipping in, the trio looks in great shape ahead of the business end of the tournament.

Corners Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal have been accurate with their tackles. Left cover Anil Kumar also looked sharp in the last game with 4 tackle points. With Vishal Mane as the other cover, Delhi’s defence looks pretty formidable.

Dabang Delhi Form Guide: W D W W W

Predicted Starting 7

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Surjeet Singh(C), Hadi Tajik, Sagar Krishna/Girish Ernak, Balasaheb Jadhav

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar/Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit, Anil Kumar, Vishal Mane, Vijay, Joginder Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal

Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan have to bring out their best game in this must-win tie. Their defence will have to find a way to neutralise Naveen Kumar and co.

Delhi’s defence will be tested against the likes of Pankaj Mohite and they will have to avoid any unnecessary tackles that leak points.

Dabang Delhi enter the contest as the favourites to beat Puneri Paltan.

Where and when to watch

Date: Sunday, 29th September 2019

Start time: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda